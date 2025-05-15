Ex-Blackpool midfielder David Vaughan reflects on his time with the Seasiders and shares what makes the 2009/10 squad unique.

Former Blackpool midfielder David Vaughan states there was a clear shift in mentality during his time at Bloomfield Road.

The 42-year-old was with the Seasiders between 2008 and 2011, and was part of the squad that reached the Premier League, before going on to play for the likes of Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.

Vaughan will be among a number of past Blackpool players back on the Fylde Coast this weekend for the legends game, which kicks off at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The former Wales international admits a close bond still exists between the squad that beat Cardiff City 3-2 in the 2010 Championship play-off at Wembley, and still has special memories of what he achieved in Tangerine.

Despite having a successful three-year stay, there were a few surprises for Vaughan when he first made the move from Real Sociedad.

“The facilities at the time weren’t great, we might’ve only had two stands potentially, but it was nice to just get back to England and play in the Championship,” he said.

“When I came over to sign, they didn’t take me to Squires Gate, they just took me to the ground, that was one of the things they used to do. It was something to moan about together, and you just get on with it.

“The target of the club was just to stay in the Championship really, to try and be a mid table team, but things escalated in the other direction - which was great.

“Things changed when Ian Holloway first came in. We weren’t expecting to do as well as we did, but once you get a bit of momentum and the team is doing well, it just steam rolls really and you get carried away with that, with one thing leading to another.

“One of the manager’s strengths was his motivation. Tactically, he’d been around a few different clubs, picking up things. We picked up what he wanted quite quickly and gelled as a team.”

“We didn’t think we were going to lose the play-off final, it never seemed to impact or faze us, that was one of the strong points of the team. There wasn’t pressure on us, we knew we’d done the community proud so it was about going out there and enjoying it.

“It was a good day - very hot. You dream of playing in games like that, and the atmosphere was great.”

What makes the 2009/10 Blackpool squad different to others

David Vaughan (Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Figures from various Blackpool promotion-winning teams will be in action at Bloomfield Road at the weekend, with the past players taking on The Northern All Stars - which will be comprised of celebrities from a number of soaps, personalities from the region, and other ex-pros.

Proceeds from the event will raise funds for Trinity Hospice, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside the Blackpool Community Trust.

“Of all the teams I played in, the group at Blackpool is the one that keeps in touch,” Vaughan admitted.

“I don’t really speak to that many teammates from other teams, so it was quite a unique dressing room. A lot of the players lived in the area, so we all socialised away from football and our families had a lot in common. It was a special group.

“A few players had been there a little bit longer than me, and had seen the club progress. Once they saw what type of character you were, and that you worked hard, then they’d accept you. The characters all blended in really well.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday. I went back with Forest once, but other than that I’ve not been back to play. It’ll be nice to get out on the pitch to see familiar surroundings.

“I’ve seen a few of the lads over the years, and it’s like nothing has really changed.”

Coaching role with Crewe

David Vaughan during his playing days with Crewe (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Since hanging up his playing boots in 2022, Vaughan has returned to the place where his football career first started, coaching Crewe Alexandra’s U23s side.

“It’s been good, I really enjoy coaching and guiding the younger players, teaching them what I learnt throughout my career,” he stated.

“It takes some getting used to but I’ve enjoyed it. I would like to move up to senior football at some point, but I’m happy helping out at Crewe.

“Hopefully we’ll have one or two players coming through, but it’s a challenging process.”

