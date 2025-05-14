Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod looks ahead to the upcoming legends game at Bloomfield Road as he prepared to relive some fond memories.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Ormerod states Blackpool’s 2010 promotion-winning squad had something special about them that’s not experienced often in football.

A number of players that featured in the 3-2 play-off victory over Cardiff City will reunite this weekend for the legends at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The personnel involved will also include members of other successful Seasiders teams, including the side that went up to League One in 2001 - which Ormerod was also a part of.

“I’m looking forward to it - my knee isn’t very good, so I’ll only be playing around 20 minutes myself,” the retired forward said.

“Getting in the dressing room with the lads and seeing everyone again, it’ll be a marvellous occasion. We’re all still in a WhatsApp group, so we still speak a lot, but we just don’t see each other as much. To see them face to face will be a special moment.

“They used to say there’s no friends in football; only acquaintances, but with that 2010 squad, with everything we’ve been through, there’s a real bond, and there always has been. It’s carried on through the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a special group of lads and we achieved something special, so it’s definitely like a family.”

A competitive edge

Brett Ormerod (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ormerod, who scored 49 goals in 182 appearances for Blackpool, admits inside him will be reignited when he takes to the pitch on Saturday afternoon.

The group of past Seasiders players are in action against The Northern All Stars - which will be comprised of celebrities from a number of soaps, personalities from the region, and other ex-pros.

Proceeds from the event will raise funds for Trinity Hospice, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside the Blackpool Community Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My fitness is nowhere what it was, so I’ll be moving gingerly, but once you get out on that field, you want to win,” Ormerod added.

“Football is the nature of what you are. I don’t know how long I’ll last but I’ll want to win while I’m out there.

“Bloomfield is a special place for me, I had two great spells there. I’ve seen it transform into the stadium it is today.”

Life with Bolton Wanderers

Ormerod is now with Bolton Wanderers

Towards the end of last year, Ormerod got back involved in football on a full time basis, after joining Bolton Wanderers as the Trotters’ assistant kit man.

“I absolutely love it,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t make the play-offs unfortunately, but for me personally, being around football again is something I love.

“I’ll have a break, get away for a week or two, and then we’ll go again. I must admit I’m loving being back in football and being at Bolton.”

Your next story from the Gazette: The key dates for Blackpool and others to look out for over the summer and beyond.