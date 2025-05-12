With the regular League One season now over - it’s a waiting game for the next campaign for those not involved in the play-offs.

Steve Bruce’s Blackpool ultimately ended up finishing in ninth, and will be hoping for a big summer as they look to break into the top six next year.

Meanwhile, a number of other clubs would’ve been left equally disappointed by how things ended for them as well - including the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town, who sat either side of the Seasiders in the table.

Heading into the off-season, there’s a number of key dates to be ready for across the next few months, while some people will also be making note of the standout events in the longer term.

Here’s a closer look at what should be going in your diary:

Legends game (May 17)

Keith Southern is among the players set to return this weekend

This one is for Blackpool only, as they welcome back a number of familiar faces to the Fylde Coast this Saturday.

A number of former Seasiders heroes will once again step out onto the pitch at Bloomfield Road, as they take on The Northern All Stars team - which will be comprised of celebrities from a number of soaps, personalities from the region, and other ex-pros.

The event will take place on May 17, and will raise funds for Trinity Hospice, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside the Blackpool Community Trust.

Things are due to get underway at 1.30pm, with the turnstiles open an hour before.

End of contracts (June 30)

Jordan Gabriel will depart Blackpool at the end of his contract

Most players will officially come to the end of their contract on June 30, meaning after this date they will be free to move elsewhere officially.

In the next few weeks, the majority of free agents will be known after all of the retained lists have been confirmed.

Fixture release (June 26)

The fixtures for the 2025/26 campaign will be announced on Thursday, June 26 at 12pm.

Blackpool started the current season with a trip to Crawley Town, which ended in a 2-1 defeat, while the year before they overcame Burton Albion at home.

The draws for the opening rounds of the EFL Cup and the EFL Trophy will take place on the same day as the fixtures are released.

The former will then get underway on the week commencing August 11, while the group stages for the latter will start on the week commencing September 1.

Opening weekend (August 1-3)

Blackpool started last season away to Crawley

League One and League Two both get started on the same weekend, with the opening round of fixtures for the two divisions taking place between August 1 and August 3.

Final games (May 2-3)

All three EFL divisions will end their regular seasons on the weekend of 2/3 May 2026.

Play-off dates

The three EFL play-off finals will take place across the same bank holiday weekend in the following order: Championship (May 23), League One (May 24), and League Two (May 25).

