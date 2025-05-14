Opinion: Olly Casey enjoyed a stellar season for Blackpool - and deserved the recognition that came his way.

It’s certainly been a coming of age 12 months for the defender. Having joined the Seasiders from Leeds United in 2021, a bit of patience has been required from the 24-year-old.

On the back of a loan spell in League One with Forest Green Rovers, it seemed as if the 2023/24 season would’ve been his big chance, but it didn’t entirely work out that way.

The centre back was able to put himself in the shop window as part of Neil Critchley’s back three, but didn’t seem to be completely trusted by the former head coach, and was in and out of the starting XI.

Nonetheless, he was still handed a substantial amount of games, and without that he wouldn’t have had the platform to make himself a key figure under Steve Bruce.

Since the appointment of the legendary ex-Manchester United defender, Casey has come into his own, with only suspension keeping him out of the team.

Casey under Bruce

Steve Bruce gives instructions to Olly Casey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

It’s probably not a surprise that Bruce likes the former Leeds man, as he can probably see a lot of himself in the way he operates.

He’s an old school defender in a number of ways. He loves an aerial battle, and will head the ball away on repeat. He’s also made countless important tackles, and just has a knack of getting his timing spot on when under pressure.

Something he can probably thank Critchley for is giving him more exposure to being on the ball. While Bruce doesn’t play out from the back in the same way, it’s still something that’s asked of players at the back more and more in the modern game.

Casey has made himself the man to build around this summer, with just the right components needed to fit around him.

While Blackpool did have defensive issues last season, it’s hard to pin that on individuals, it was more down to the back line not being settled for one reason or another.

Casey and right back Odel Offiah were regular in their roles, but the left side of the four would alternate a lot more.

If a long-term central partnership can be established next year, then that will be half the battle when it comes to fixing that area.

Recognised by his peers

Olly Casey

While Casey is loved by his manager, his teammates are also fully aware of what he has given them in recent times.

At the club’s recent awards ceremony, he was named players’ player of the year, showcasing what his peers think of him.

It would’ve no doubt been a special accolade for him to pick up, and it was surprising another award didn’t come his way as well.

Before the night, you would’ve also had Casey down for the fans’ player of the year as well, but that ultimately ended up going to Ashley Fletcher.

Why Fletcher deserved recognition for his first season in Tangerine

Ashley Fletcher

While he wasn’t the best player in the Blackpool team last season, the striker still fully deserved the award.

Casey may have been the standout individual from start to finish, but Fletcher’s growth deserved to be recognised in some form.

You couldn’t help but feel genuinely delighted for him when his name was read out for fans’ player of the year.

The 29-year-old arrived at Bloomfield Road on the back of a tough number of seasons elsewhere, and didn’t get off to the greatest start in Tangerine.

A conversation with Bruce helped to change his fortunes, with the forward going on to firmly establish his place in the starting XI.

To lift himself out of a slump needed a lot of hard work, and for him to get those rewards was good to see.

Team of the season spot for Morgan

Albie Morgan

There were a couple of other players that also deserved some extra credit for their performances in the past year, and one of them was Albie Morgan - who was named in the WhoScored League One team of the season.

Like Fletcher, credit must be given to the midfielder for the incredible amount of hard work he’s put in. After his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis in October, it was hard to know what to expect from the ex-Charlton Athletic man, but he was able to produce his best form in Tangerine.

Blackpool needed a couple of extra categories at their end of season awards to fit Morgan in, so it was pleasing to see him recognised in some form for what had been a really good year for him.

