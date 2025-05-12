Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was spotted doing some scouting in Scotland over the weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 64-year-old took in Dundee United’s 2-0 defeat to St Mirren Tannadice Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of his first summer in charge of the Seasiders, Bruce has stated he’s expected plenty of change at Bloomfield Road - which has already begun with the release of six senior players at the end of their contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Newcastle United and West Brom boss will be looking to put his own stamp on the Blackpool squad, after already making a number of alterations since his appointment last September.

A report by the Daily Record suggests the Seasiders boss was keeping an eye on Sam Dalby at the weekend, with the striker currently on loan with The Terrors from Wrexham.

Dalby’s career so far

Sam Dalby (Photo by Andrew Leinster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 25-year-old started his professional career with Leyton Orient, before making a move to Leeds United in 2018.

During his 18 months at Elland Road, the forward failed to make a competitive appearance for the Whites, while he only featured once for his next club Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move to Southend United in 2021 saw Dalby pick up some regular game time, as he scored nine goals in 44 outings for the Shrimpers.

After a year at Roots Hall, he joined Wrexham, whom he has enjoyed two promotions with.

The striker found the back of the net 13 times and provided 12 assists in 88 appearances for the Welsh outfit before being loaned out to Dundee United last August.

His time north of the border has proved to be fruitful, with 14 goals under his belt in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham forward’s contract situation

Racecourse Ground

Dalby is coming to the end of his current contract with Wrexham, but has been offered new terms by Phil Parkinson’s side.

Nothing has been agreed yet between the two parties, meaning the striker could be available as a free agent this summer.

Your next story from the Gazette: The key dates for Blackpool and others to look out for over the summer and beyond.