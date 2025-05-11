Josh Onomah’s time with Blackpool won’t live long in the memories of anyone at Bloomfield Road.

Despite having a good set of references citing his past promise and clear footballing talent, none of that was on show from the midfielder with the Seasiders.

The club took a gamble taking on the 28-year-old, and then offering him extended terms in January, but neither paid off.

Onomah was able to feature just 18 times in all competitions, providing one goal and one assist.

He was among six senior players confirmed to be leaving the Fylde Coast outfit when the retained list was released last week.

Here’s some of the reasons why things didn’t work out:

Starting on the back foot

You could probably say it was never going to work out for Onomah given the mammoth task that faced him.

After being unable to agree a new deal with Preston North End in the summer of 2023, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster had gone over 12 months without a competitive game.

He had been on trial with a couple of sides, but that’s nowhere near the same as playing week in, week out.

It was always going to take a massive push for the midfielder to get himself right, as he was starting with a massive disadvantage.

After his first couple of weeks training with the Seasiders last summer, he was thrown into action in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington Stanley.

In that fixture, he did show a couple of nice touches with the ball, but was certainly off the pace, in what would’ve been the most relaxed game he would’ve been involved in during his time in Tangerine.

Bruce’s system

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Steve Bruce being named Blackpool boss probably brought pros and cons for Onomah at Bloomfield Road.

The experienced head coach had worked with him at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, and admitted he knew the quality the ex-England youth international possessed.

Bruce’s appointment might’ve been the defining factor that got the 28-year-old a contract following his trial period, but it also left him without a natural place in the team.

The 64-year-old tended to play a traditional 4-4-2, moving away from Neil Critchley’s wing-back system.

Onomah certainly didn’t fit into what was expected from the two central midfielders, and wasn’t a natural on the left either.

He’s probably a player that does benefit from having a bit more attacking freedom just behind a striker, but that opportunity never really came - mainly he wasn’t fit enough to be selected for long periods so the plan of where he fitted in was never truly explored.

Best run of games cut short

Josh Onomah

Onomah looked the most likely to have an impact on Blackpool’s season just before Christmas.

After penning a short-term deal in October, he was handed some game time. His first start came in a disastrous 5-1 defeat away to Peterborough United, so it certainly wasn’t a glowing start.

He was on hand with a bit of quality off the bench in the FA Cup first round tie away to Gillingham, producing a well weighted pass for Sonny Carey’s second goal of the game.

His next outing in the starting XI came in a game away to Shrewsbury Town, and once again he was able to showcase the talent he possessed.

Make no mistake, it was a shocking game at the Croud Meadow. The Seasiders’ fell behind to a free kick taken from the opposition half, before levelling the scores thanks to an own goal.

Onomah’s second half strike was the only bit of quality on display, and you would’ve been mistaken for thinking that it was only the start for him.

Unfortunately, he was forced off after only 41 minutes in the next game away to Reading - which proved to be his final start in Tangerine.

Extended terms ended in frustration

Josh Onomah

Despite his clear struggles in keeping fully fit, Blackpool opted to offer Onomah a contract until the end of the season in January.

Clearly they’d seen enough of what he could produce to convince them to keep him, unfortunately he’d enjoy no further highlights.

The midfielder was in and out of the matchday squad for the remainder of the campaign, and just couldn’t get himself right.

Bruce’s side did enjoy a decent run of form for a period, and you just couldn’t see where Onomah fitted it, even when he was named on the bench.

You’d imagine the ex-Fulham man will have to drop down the leagues again for his next club, but no matter what level you play, if you can’t string together back-to-back games consistently then it’s always going to be a struggle.

