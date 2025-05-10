'Won't be long' - Notable Blackpool figure makes prediction on Steve Bruce coach
The 60-year-old served in a number of roles throughout his time at Bloomfield Road, which included being an assistant to Simon Grayson and Ian Holloway - enjoying promotions with both.
While at the club, Thompson worked with Stephen Dobbie - who was loaned to the Seasiders on four separate occasions.
The retired striker returned to the Fylde Coast following the end of his playing career, working with the development squad as well as briefly serving as caretaker coach.
Following the appointment of Bruce last September, Dobbie stepped up to form part of his backroom staff alongside Steve Agnew and Richard Keogh.
Thompson is delighted to see the 42-year-old make his first steps in coaching, and has backed him to take on the top job somewhere in the future.
“I’ve always said this, Dobbs was the best finisher I worked with,” he said.
“He’s a great character so it’s great to see him doing his coaching badges. He’s learning all of the time and I’m sure one day he’ll step up to be a manager.
“He’s at a club with a great manager and great assistants so he can learn off them now. He’ll keep in touch, talking to them.
“I’m delighted for him because it’s that gradual progression from the youth team set-up to first-team set up, and I’m sure it won’t be long until he’s a number one somewhere.”
Thompson shares latest on own coaching career
Thompson has been out of full time football for the last couple of years, but admits he will get back into it when the right opportunity comes along.
His most recent position came with Oldham Athletic, where he served as interim manager in 2023 following the sacking of David Unsworth after previously working as the club’s head of recruitment.
“I’m always looking - I’ve turned down jobs locally and I’ve turned down jobs down south and abroad,” he stated.
“At the moment, I’m doing support work for a great group called Sunrise, I’m doing individual coaching for a group in London, and I’m doing the radio stuff. I’m enjoying that.
“I’m waiting for the right opportunity. It’s got to be right. I’ve got a great family at home, so it’ll have to be good for me to move. I’ve still got a lot to offer, so I’m ready to get in when it’s right.”
