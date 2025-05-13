Ex-Blackpool midfielder Jamie Milligan reflects on his Bloomfield Road memories - including his move from Everton and relationship with former manager Steve McMahon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool midfielder Jamie Milligan admits it was a dream to represent the club during his playing career.

The 45-year-old was at Bloomfield Road as a player for three years after joining his boyhood club from Everton in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milligan admits he’s got many happy memories of watching the Seasiders, and is pleased he was able to create a few on the pitch, despite not being initially certain about the move at the time.

“It was a tough one at the time as I wasn’t too sure about going or not because I had another year left at Everton,” he admitted.

“Blackpool were the team that I grew up watching and supported as a kid. I thought it was a good opportunity because I wanted to play. I did my homework on the squad, and it was a good squad.

“I used to go with my dad on the south paddock to watch the games, and we loved it. It was my first real football to watch. It was good to sign for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved my time there. Did it go as well as it could’ve? - Probably not. On the pitch it could’ve gone better. A few things went on that went against me, but I still loved every minute there.

“We go promoted and won the LDV twice while I was there, so I can’t complain really.

“Blackpool are renowned for doing well in the play-offs. I went to watch the Cardiff game at Wembley, and the West Ham game. It’s the club I support and have great memories for.”

Play-off memories

Blackpool enjoyed play-off success in 2001 (Credit: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT) | Getty Images

On this day in 2001 (May 13), Blackpool started their third division play-off campaign, overcoming Hartlepool United with a 2-0 victory at Bloomfield Road - courtesy of a Brett Ormerod brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker was on target twice once again a few days later, while John Hills also found the back of the net, in a 3-1 win in the second leg at Victoria Park.

In the final at the Millennium Stadium, Milligan was introduced off the bench in the closing stages, as the Seasiders were promoted with a 4-2 victory over Leyton Orient.

“It was unbelievable,” he added.

“I didn’t come on for long but the whole lead up to it was great. I was dead lucky to get that, because not many players can say they had a chance to do that in their careers, let alone win anything. The after party and everything was unbelievable.

“We went to the Millennium three times, it was like our second home, but it was pretty gutting that we didn’t get to play at Wembley. My lads winds me up all the time about because he’s played there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a special time because of the success we had. Did I want it to go better? - Yeah, of course I did. I should’ve been playing more, and I wasn’t. I look back, and I wouldn’t change anything.”

Relationship with ex-Liverpool midfielder

Steve McMahon (Credit: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT) | Getty Images

Milligan made the move to Blackpool during the reign of former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon.

“We got on really well at first,” he admitted.

“Towards the end, I didn’t get on with him that much. We had a couple of fall outs and stuff, but I’m not going to knock him as a manager - he was successful.

“I still hold my ground over what we fell out about, but I picked things up from him. I’ve tried to take a little bit off everyone I’ve worked for. I’m still young as a manager, so I’ll make mistakes, but it’s just about being honest with the players and getting them to work hard for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milligan ready for Blackpool legends game

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Milligan will be among the familiar faces returning to Bloomfield Road for the legends game this Saturday.

A number of former Seasiders heroes will once again step out onto the pitch at Bloomfield Road, as they take on The Northern All Stars team - which will be comprised of celebrities from a number of soaps, personalities from the region, and other ex-pros.

The event will raise funds for Trinity Hospice, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside the Blackpool Community Trust.

Alongside Milligan, will be one of the players he currently manages, and also knows a thing or two about enjoying play-off success with Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark Cullen who plays for me at Bamber Bridge is involved, and I know all of the lads I’m going to be playing with,” he noted.

“It’s going to be a brilliant occasion to get back playing on Bloomfield and see some of the people I’ve not seen for a while. It’ll be a good time.

“Mark might be easier to play with instead of managing to be fair, he’s a great lads who’s brilliant to have around.”

Your next story from the Gazette: No regrets for Blackpool boss after making football return following tough spells.