Former Blackpool pair searching for new clubs following departures from League Two outfit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Blackpool pair Charlie Kirk and Dom Telford are on the search for new clubs this summer.
It was announced earlier this week that both players would depart Barrow next month at the conclusion of their contracts at Holker Street.
The Cumbrian outfit finished last season 16th in the League Two table, winning 15 games throughout the campaign.
Kirk once again on the search for a new club
Kirk joined the Bluebirds back in October on a short-term deal. The contract did include an option for an additional 12 months, but that hasn’t been activated.
The 27-year-old was only able to feature in seven league games, and wasn’t involved in any goals.
After starting his career with Crewe Alexandra, the winger made the move to Charlton Athletic in 2021, with the Addicks triggering his release clause.
Things ultimately didn’t work out for Kirk at the Valley, and he was sent out on loan twice during his time with the club, before having his contract mutually terminated in December 2023.
In 2022 he spent time with the Seasiders, whom he featured for nine times in the Championship, providing three assists. He was also later sent out to Burton Albion.
Following a brief return to Crewe, he found himself searching for a new club last summer, and is once again in the same boat this time around.
Blackpool youth product becomes free agent
Dom Telford progressed through the youth ranks at Blackpool, before going on to make 15 senior appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
Since then, the striker has had the likes of Stoke City, Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Crawley Town on his CV.
In 2023, he made the move to Barrow, scoring six goals in 64 outings during his time in Cumbria.
Back in January, he was loaned out to Barnet in the National League, and found the back of the net three times as the Bees won promotion to League Two.
Your next story from the Gazette: No regrets for Blackpool boss after making football return following tough spells.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.