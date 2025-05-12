Former Blackpool skipper Tom Aldred admits he can’t put into words just how big football is in India after enjoying a double-winning season with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Throughout his career, the 34-year-old has represented several clubs in the EFL, and was with the Seasiders between 2015 and 2017.

During his time in Tangerine, he suffered back-to-back relegations before captaining the club in their League Two play-off final victory over Exeter City at Wembley.

Back in 2019, he made the move to A-League, joining Brisbane Roar - where made 114 appearances in total, as well as successfully obtaining Australian citizenship.

Last summer he made the decision to depart the Queensland outfit, and is happy with what has unfolded since, with the defender recently extending his stay in the Indian Super League with a new one-year contract.

“I had done five years at Brisbane Roar and had hit the 100 game mark in the league, so I felt like it was the right time,” he explained.

“I was 33, so I was at the age where it had to be then if I was going to try something. I felt the model of the A-League had changed from when I first went there.

“When I arrived it was about signing experienced players and trying to finish as high as possible in the league, but I felt things had come away from that. Yes, there were clubs that wanted to win, but there were a lot of them who wanted to develop young players and sell them to make financial gains.

“It’s always the case worldwide, but it was just something I didn’t want to be a part of; I wanted to achieve things and try something new. Football is about winning matches, and I wasn’t going to be part of something where I was just helping to develop someone to be sold.

“Fortunately I was provided an opportunity in a different country. I was grateful for my time in Brisbane, but it was the right time to leave.”

Why Aldred chose Mohun Bagan

Tom Aldred

Despite having offers from elsewhere, Aldred admits he couldn’t turn down Mohun Bagan when they came calling, and was greeted with excitement by the fans when he first landed in India.

“My time at Brisbane opened the door to the Asian market and put me in a different window to the EFL and SPL,” he admitted.

“I had interest from different countries, but the one thing with India is, there’s always that one club, and it’s hard to put it into words how big it is. It’s massive, it’s huge - the fans are incredible.

“When that opportunity came, I knew it was the right club to go to, I couldn’t turn it down when they came knocking. There was pressure to win there every week, and it couldn’t be any more different to the club I left. It was a no-brainer to choose them.

“The year before they had signed Jason Cummings, so I’d seen the welcome he had got. It was amazing to be welcomed in that way, you wouldn’t get that anywhere in the Football League at the train station or the airport.

“Our average attendance was like 42,000, and in the final we had up to 70,000. There’s not many places in football where you would have that type of atmosphere every week. The passion they have is pretty mental to be fair.

“It’s a good league, and the interest level is pretty high. Every game is televised and there’s some brilliant away days.

“When you move to different places, the question is always: ‘What’s the standard like?’

“People always used to ask me in Australia what it was like compared to Scotland or England. It’s hard because there’s a lot of variables. In my opinion it’s a very good standard. It’s a physical league, which is demanding with the heat.”

Life in India for Aldred

Aldred admits he’s enjoyed embracing life off the field in India just as much as his football on it.

“The things you see are great,” he stated.

“We had a good group of foreigners, and I said if we did a YouTube channel of us and our experiences, then the subscribers would be through the roof. Some of the things we’ve seen have been incredible.

“That’s where I’ve been fortunate in my career, because I’ve been able to have these experiences in different cultures.”

Aldred wants more after double-winning season

Tom Aldred | Mohun Bagan

After lifting the Indian Super League Shield and the ISL Cup at the end of his first campaign in Asia, Aldred is now hoping for more success after extending his stay with Mohun Bagan by a further 12 months.

“It couldn’t have gone much better on the pitch if I’m honest,” he said.

“When you go to any new club you want to show who you are as a character and as a person. It was just an incredible year, and is probably up there with the best in my career.

“I always felt we were going to win the league, we were comfortably the best team in my opinion. It was amazing. For all the experiences we’ve spoken about, but ultimately it comes down to football and being the best player you can be. I wanted that pressure to win football matches, and we did it.

“When you’ve had that taste of success, you want more. To have done one year and then left wouldn’t have been the right thing to do. The team we have has the legs to go again.

“I’m 34 now, but I watched a 37-year-old score in the Champions League the other night, so players have more longevity. Going to Australia helped to prolong my career because I got out of those 55 games a year in the EFL, where you’re almost limping on the beach at the end of the season.

“Physically I feel great, and I’ve got aims to finish playing football in the next three to five years. I pride myself on being fit.”

