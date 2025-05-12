Blackpool target Niall Ennis will be available to buy this summer if the Seasiders can see off competition from others.

The striker enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bloomfield Road during the second half of the most-recent campaign, finding the back of the net seven times in total in 19 League One appearances.

Despite his strong form in Tangerine, the 25-year-old’s parent club Stoke City are still set to let him depart in the next transfer window.

Since making the move to the Bet365 Stadium 18 months ago, things haven’t really worked out for the forward, with only two goals coming his way in 26 appearances.

Stoke on Trent Live report The Potters will open the door for Ennis to leave this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract with the club.

Blackpool’s stance on Stoke City forward

Niall Ennis is hugged by Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has admitted on a number of occasions that he would welcome the forward back to the Fylde Coast on a permanent deal if he was able to.

“He’s done very well Niall, he’s enjoyed his football here,” he said last month.

“We’re delighted with what he’s done for us, so let’s have conversations and see what we can do.

“The move had done him the world of good and put him back in the spotlight, and he’s scored a few goals for us.

“I’d like to keep him if I could, but we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that he belongs to Stoke, so if there’s a deal to be done, let’s see what we can do.

“I think he’s just enjoying it here, but in the next week or so I’ll have a sit down with him to see what his thoughts are, but Stoke are the ones we’ve got to get back first.”

Wigan and Bolton both interested

Ryan Lowe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Meanwhile, the Seasiders will face interest from elsewhere in the battle to sign Ennis this summer.

Both Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for the Stoke man, due to his connection with their respective managers Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher - who have both worked with him in the past.

During his time at Plymouth Argyle under the two coaches, Ennis enjoyed his most fruitful spell in front of goal, as the Pilgrims earned promotion to the Championship back in 2023.

“He would be well known to me because I revitalised his career. I signed him from Wolves for Plymouth Argyle, and he did fantastic for me and fantastic for them after I left,” Latics boss Lowe told Wigan Today last month.

“Look, I know Niall very well, he's a fantastic lad and he's a goalscorer at this level, definitely. He's been up and down the Championship, he's had some opportunities.

“I think he's probably one of many who will be linked, given we obviously have a friendship. He's contracted to Stoke City for another 12 months I think, but we're always in the market for good players - and Niall is certainly one of them.”

