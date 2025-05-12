Departing Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Reading following his Bloomfield Road exit.

Jordan Gabriel is set to have his fair share of offers this summer after his Blackpool departure was confirmed.

Ahead of the release of the club’s retained list last week, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce had already confirmed the fullback would depart the Fylde Coast outfit at the conclusion of his contract at the end of June.

The 26-year-old first made the move to Blackpool on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2020, before making the move permanent a few months later.

Across his career in Tangerine, he’s played 142 times in total, as well as being part of the squad to experience promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his first full campaign with the club.

The Deck have linked several League One sides with Gabriel this summer, naming Burton Albion, Reading and League Two champions Doncaster Rovers among the defender’s potential suitors.

As well as this, the report also suggested interest from Notts County, who are searching for promotion to the third tier via the play-offs, alongside some unnamed clubs.

Bruce’s message to Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel

Discussing Gabriel’s impact at Bloomfield Road earlier this month, Blackpool boss Bruce said: “I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” the Seasiders boss said.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”

Gabriel bids farewell to Blackpool

Jordan Gabriel (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

In a message of his own after his departure was confirmed, Gabriel admitted that the Seasiders would always hold a special place in his heart.

“My time at Blackpool Football Club has officially concluded after five unforgettable years,” he wrote on social media.

“This has been a difficult choice, but I must prioritise what is best for my football career. I couldn't have imagined a more incredible beginning with this club - joining and getting the promotion and later returning as an official player.

“The journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with both highs and lows, but l've cherished every moment.

“To my teammates, thank you for playing a pivotal role in my growth and for supporting me through challenging times.

“Without a doubt, this is the best dressing room I have ever experienced, and it's something I will genuinely miss.

“To the staff, my gratitude goes to those who encouraged and motivated me to improve. You helped me bounce back from injuries time and again, and working with you has truly been a privilege.

“To the fans, what can I say? You have been the highlight of my journey, standing by me through every challenge. Your unwavering support and passion have made it a joy to play in front of you.

“I have poured my heart and soul into every day spent at this club, and I hope you feel I've given back to you in return during my stay.

“Now, as I turn the page to a new chapter, please know that Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will be cheering for you from afar.

“It's not a goodbye; it's a see you later! Jordan Gabriel.”

