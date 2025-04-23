Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool captain has enjoyed success overseas throughout the last 12 months.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old has enjoyed an interesting few years away from the EFL, having initially moved to the A-League to join Brisbane Roar back in 2019.

During his time with the Queensland club, the defender made 114 appearances in total, and successfully attained Australian citizenship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that, Aldred has spent time with a number of clubs across England, and was with Seasiders between 2015 and 2017.

During his time in Tangerine, he suffered back-to-back relegations before captaining the club in a League Two play-off final victory over Exeter City at Wembley.

Meanwhile, his CV has also included stints with the likes of Carlisle United, Watford and Accrington Stanley.

Last year, Aldred made the decision to leave Australia, and joined Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of his arrival, the centre back received a heroes welcome from the moment he landed in Kolkata, and things have taken off further since.

Throughout his first season in Asia, Aldred has won the double, with Mohun Bagan lifting the Indian Super League Shield and the ISL Cup.

Earlier this month, the defender took to social media following the club’s second piece of silverware, writing: “We did it!! Champions!! Double!! History!! Joy Mohun Bagan!!”

Aldred’s football career away from England

Aldred’s first taste of football overseas came after a meeting with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler - who was in charge of Brisbane at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been an incredible journey, the opportunity came out of nowhere with what happened,” he told the Gazette in an interview last year.

"The phone call came through from my agent saying Robbie Fowler was interested. That night he was doing a Champions League game, so I gave his name a Google and he was linked with Brisbane Roar. We met in the Tickled Trout in Preston off the motorway, and he sold me the dream- what he said was backed up.

"When I was waiting I couldn’t believe he was going to walk in, he was a good guy and a good manager. I gave him a bit of banter about the Manchester United connection but he loved it.

"I had never been to Australia before, but I thought it looked like a cool place to live. At the time, I was well aware if it didn’t work out I’d be walking back with my tail between my legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been captain for five years, I’ve played over 100 A-League games, so I’ve ticked a lot of the boxes that I wanted to when I came over to the country. I didn’t see myself spending so long here, but as footballers you want to do as much as you can while you can.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Seasiders suffer damaging blow to play-off hopes.