Former Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell admits he didn’t realise he was appreciated by the Seasiders faithful until after he left the club.

The 28-year-old spent time at Bloomfield Road between 2020 and 2022, after joining the club following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United.

During his time in Tangerine, the former England youth international scored one goal and provided five assists in 53 outings.

Following a stint with Hibernian, Mitchell joined Exeter City back in 2023, and has found the back of the net 12 times in 61 appearances for the Devon outfit.

In recent times, the Grecians man has struggled with injury, with his latest issue being a knee problem.

Mitchell shares views on Blackpool

Demetri Mitchell (Photographer Stephen White/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Stephen White

Away from the pitch, Mitchell often interacts with fans on social media, and recently responded to a Blackpool supporter asking about his views on the Seasiders faithful.

“I feel like I didn’t realise the fans appreciated me until I left,” he wrote.

“Saw I was getting a lot of stick when I made a big mistake against Middlesbrough but that’s football shouldn’t have looked too much into it.

“Fond memories from my time at Blackpool. I was reasonably young/inexperienced, raw and lacked end product, which was frustrating for the manager, the fans and myself as I was probably too eager to impress.

“Then as I matured and found my feet at Exeter I managed to merge raw ability whilst also producing a good end product, and got there eventually.”

