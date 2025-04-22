Blackpool boss gives honest verdict on Middlesbrough loanee following Wrexham blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Blackpool players suffered a difficult afternoon on Easter Monday against Wrexham.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Phil Parkinson’s side at Bloomfield Road - which all-but firmly ended their hopes of making the play-offs.

Both Leyton Orient and Reading are nine points clear of the Fylde Coast outfit in the race for the final spot in the top six, and are both in action in early kick offs next weekend.

While Blackpool do have a game in hand on both teams, their play-off ambitions could be mathematically over by the time they take to the pitch on Saturday afternoon against Wigan Athletic.

Throughout the majority of the game against Wrexham, Steve Bruce’s side were second best.

James McClean and Ollie Rathbone both found the back of the net for the visitors during the second half, with a Rob Apter goal in stoppage time coming too late for the Seasiders to threaten the final result.

Among the players in Tangerine to struggle was Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera.

The winger, who arrived at Bloomfield Road on loan back in January, was handed a rare start in the game due to an injury to Sonny Carey.

“We’ve got two or three replacements, and we chose Sammy because he’s done well coming on of late,” Bruce explained.

“He’s not had much game time. I was really pleased when he came on last week, and I was really pleased when he came on at Rotherham.

“It was a big game for him to come into today because he’s not played a full game in a while. He did as well as everyone else did - he did okay. On the day we didn’t play well enough against a very decent Wrexham team.”

Bruce gives honest reaction

Blackpool took on Wrexham at Bloomfield Road.

While Bruce accepted Wrexham provided a tough challenge for his side, he was disappointed by the fact that Blackpool were nowhere near their a-game.

“If we’re being brutally honest, the better team won on the day, we have to put our hands up to that,” he said.

“I’m disappointed with the way we’ve played in a big game, but all credit to Wrexham - you can see why they’re on the cusp of going up, they were tough and resilient. They’ve got the nice carrot of wanting to get promoted again.

“The better team won on the day. All over the pitch, we didn’t play well enough. It was a struggle for us, a big struggle against a really good side.

“I was disappointed with the way we’ve played, especially with the way we’ve played of late. We huffed and puffed all afternoon, we’ve got to be honest enough to admit we were beaten by the better team on the day.

“You need to be at your a-game, and we weren’t. Rotherham a couple of weeks ago was the biggest of them all, and it what happens - it’s cost us.

“We didn’t play anywhere near where we’re capable of, and a big compliment goes to Wrexham because they came here and really did a job. They looked like a very good side, they gave us some big problems, but we didn’t play that well.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t play well enough but they were better by a long way if we’re being honest, they were excellent.”

