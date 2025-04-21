Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s last hopes of reaching the League One play-offs were all-but brought to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham at Bloomfield Road.

James McClean and Ollie Rathbone both found the back of the net during the second half, as the visitors strengthened their own push for automatic promotion to the Championship.

By the time Rob Apter found the back of the net in the closing stages of stoppage, it was already too little too late for Steve Bruce’s side.

With both Reading and Leyton Orient both picking up wins elsewhere, the Seasiders now sit nine points off the final place in the top six, and have just three games remaining.

Blackpool were put under pressure by their visitors from North Wales, with Rathbone having a shot blocked behind after only two minutes.

The midfielder’s next effort did get through to Harry Tyrer in goal, but it proved to be a simple enough save for the Everton loanee.

Bruce’s side were able to grow into the contest, and produced a few half chances of their own - with none of them troubling Arthur Okonkwo.

The first real opening of the game came McClean’s way. After breaking into the box from the right side, the winger looked certain to score, but after anticipating the direction, Tyrer made a superb save to deny the former Republic of Ireland international.

Moments later, the 23-year-old was on hand with some heroics again. This time, the ex-Chester loanee was quickly off his line to bravely stop Jay Rodriguez.

The next shot the Blackpool goalkeeper faced came from George Dobson, but with the effort coming from distance, it proved to be a far more routine for the man between the sticks.

Down the other end, Olly Casey and Apter had half chances, with both players seeing their attempts deflected over the crossbar.

Following the restart, another big moment came McClean’s way, but the 35-year-old was unable to keep a header down.

After knocking at the door a couple more times, Wrexham broke the deadlock just after the hour mark.

After being unable to make the most of his previous opportunities, McClean found the back of the net through a stroke of luck, with a cross from the right side finding its way into the bottom corner.

Moments later, the Welsh side were able to double their lead, as Rathbone added his name to the scoresheet.

Beyond that, the Seasiders couldn’t do too much to pull themselves back into the contest, up until Apter’s last consolation, but other than that, their opponents were too strong for them.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah (81’), Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson (66’), Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Sammy Silvera (66’), Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher (81’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel (81’), Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham (66’), Jake Beesley (81’), CJ Hamilton (66’).