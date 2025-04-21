Problem revealed for key Blackpool midfielder following Wrexham defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool were without Sonny Carey for their meeting with Wrexham on Easter Monday.

The Seasiders’ play-off hopes were left in tatters by the 2-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road, with the result leaving them nine points off sixth spot with just three games left.

James McClean and Ollie Rathbone were both on target for the dominant Welsh outfit, while a late consolation came from Rob Apter.

The only change to Steve Bruce’s side from the Good Friday victory over Stevenage was Sammy Silvera coming in for Carey - who had suffered an injury in the build-up to the second game of the Easter period.

“Unfortunately, he hurt his knee and wasn’t comfortable with it,” the Blackpool boss explained.

“Yesterday was a struggle for him and he wasn’t right today. He’s been playing very well, and arguably over the last couple of months he’s been our best player, so when you take him out of it, then it’s frustrating, but we have enough people to fill in.

“I don’t think it’s serious, but we’ll see how he is in the week. I think he’ll play again (this season).”

Carey’s contract situation

Sonny Carey has played his best football for Blackpool across the last few months.

Carey has bagged eight goals in the league for Blackpool this season, with all of them coming from February onwards.

The 24-year-old is among nine players who are out of contract at Bloomfield Road this summer, and will be someone the club will be keen to keep hold of.

Discussing the midfielder’s future last month, Bruce said: “He’s in a good vein of form at the minute - he’s confident and playing well; he is a threat,” he stated.

“We’re talking to him this week again, talking to his agent. All of these things are difficult because the players have the prerogative to leave their contracts, that’s what the Bosman Rule was all about.

“I hope he commits and stays because he knows what I think of him as a player. I enjoy working with him day in, day out. We’ll put an offer to him and let’s hope he will stay for the next couple of years at least.

“He’s a great age, he’s starting to mature nicely. We’re doing everything we can, and let’s hope we’ve got the persuasive powers to get him to sign a new deal.”

