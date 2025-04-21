Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce was left disappointed that Blackpool couldn’t find their ‘a-game’ as their play-off hopes suffered a critical blow with a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McClean and Ollie Rathbone both found the back of the net during the second half, as the visitors strengthened their own push for automatic promotion to the Championship.

By the time Rob Apter found the back of the net in the closing stages of stoppage, it was already too little too late for Bruce’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both Reading and Leyton Orient both picking up wins elsewhere, the Seasiders now sit nine points off the final place in the top six, and have just three games remaining.

Reflecting on the result against Wrexham and what it means for Blackpool, Bruce said: “If we’re being brutally honest, the better team won on the day, we have to put our hands up to that.

“I’m disappointed with the way we’ve played in a big game, but all credit to Wrexham - you can see why they’re on the cusp of going up, they were tough and resilient. They’ve got the nice carrot of wanting to get promoted again.

“The better team won on the day. All over the pitch, we didn’t play well enough. It was a struggle for us, a big struggle against a really good side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was disappointed with the way we’ve played, especially with the way we’ve played of late. We huffed and puffed all afternoon, we’ve got to be honest enough to admit we were beaten by the better team on the day.

“You need to be at your a-game, and we weren’t. Rotherham a couple of weeks ago was the biggest of them all, and it what happens - it’s cost us.

“We didn’t play anywhere near where we’re capable of, and a big compliment goes to Wrexham because they came here and really did a job. They looked like a very good side, they gave us some big problems, but we didn’t play that well.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t play well enough but they were better by a long way if we’re being honest, they were excellent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce named pretty much the same starting XI that overcame Stevenage on Good Friday, with only Sonny Carey dropping out through injury.

“We’ve seen the team play well, and the response on Friday,” he added.

“They didn’t make many changes either, two or three, which were probably forced. You can probably look at it and say ‘did I pick the right team,’ but we have to say Wrexham beat us by being the better team on the day, and you can see why they’ve got an outstanding chance of going up.”