'Disappointing' and 'didn't work out' - Blackpool player ratings from Wrexham defeat with five starters handed 5/10s

The first clear opportunity of the game came James McClean’s way ahead of the half hour mark. After breaking into the box from the right side, the winger looked certain to score, but after anticipating the direction, Harry Tyrer made a superb save to deny the former Republic of Ireland international.

Moments later, the 23-year-old was on hand with some heroics again. This time, the Everton loanee was quickly off his line to bravely stop Jay Rodriguez.

Just after the hour mark, two quick fire goals put the Welsh outfit in the driving seat on the Fylde Coast.

The opener came through McClean, with a cross from the left side going through the crowd in the box to find the far corner. Meanwhile, shortly after, Ollie Rathbone added the second for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Rob Apter was on hand with a late goal for Blackpool, but apart from that they were unable to produce anything substantial to avoid a damaging defeat in the race for the play-offs.

Here's how the Seasiders performed:

Harry Tyrer was on hand with two impressive saves in the first half, with the 23-year-old denying both James McClean and Jay Rodriguez.

Odel Offiah made one of Blackpool's brightest runs forward during the second half, on an afternoon were the Seasiders struggled on the ball.

It was a long afternoon for the Seasiders defence up against a team with a bit more quality. Olly Casey battled hard as usual.

Things just seemed a little bit too open on the left side of the Seasiders defence for both of Wrexham's goal, with no one really on hand to take control of either situationb.

5 . Elkan Baggott- 6 Things just seemed a little bit too open on the left side of the Seasiders defence for both of Wrexham's goal, with no one really on hand to take control of either situationb. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales