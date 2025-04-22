Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s meeting with Wrexham attracted one of the Welsh club’s big name owners.

Rob McElhenney, who is best known for his role in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, sampled the away end at Bloomfield Road alongside the other visiting supporters on Easter Monday.

The 48-year-old could be seen making his way to his seat just before kick, and was accompanied by an entourage, as well as a camera crew.

Meanwhile, prior to the fixture, the actor also gave a team talk the night before after being spotted in Lytham.

Alongside Deadpool star Reynolds, McElhenney has owned the Red Dragons since 2021, overseeing a rise through the leagues under Phil Parkinson.

Rob McElhenney (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The club’s progress across the last few seasons has been documented by the Disney show Welcome To Wrexham - with the next series set to feature their visit to the Fylde Coast.

The story of the game at Bloomfield Road

Prior to kick off, it was a game that both sides needed to win, as Blackpool looked to remain in the race for the top six, while the visitors had their eyes on automatic promotion.

It was the latter who got what they needed, with goals from James McClean and Ollie Rathbone helping them to a 2-1 win.

By the time Rob Apter found the back of the net for the Seasiders in stoppage time, it was already too little, too late, and the damage to their play-off hopes was already done.

Blackpool were put under early pressure by their visitors from North Wales, with Rathbone having a shot blocked behind after only two minutes.

The midfielder’s next effort did get through to Harry Tyrer in goal, but it proved to be a simple enough save for the Everton loanee.

Steve Bruce’s side were able to grow into the contest, and produced a few half chances of their own - with none of them troubling Arthur Okonkwo.

The first real opening of the game came McClean’s way. After breaking into the box from the right side, the winger looked certain to score, but after anticipating the direction, Tyrer made a superb save to deny the former Republic of Ireland international.

Moments later, the 23-year-old was on hand with some heroics again. This time, the ex-Chester loanee was quickly off his line to bravely stop Jay Rodriguez.

The next shot the Blackpool goalkeeper faced came from George Dobson, but with the effort coming from distance, it proved to be a far more routine for the man between the sticks.

Down the other end, Olly Casey and Apter had half chances, with both players seeing their attempts deflected over the crossbar.

Following the restart, another big moment came McClean’s way, but the 35-year-old was unable to keep a header down.

After knocking at the door a couple more times, Wrexham broke the deadlock just after the hour mark.

After being unable to make the most of his previous opportunities, McClean found the back of the net through a stroke of luck, with a cross from the right side finding its way into the bottom corner.

Moments later, the Welsh side were able to double their lead, as Rathbone added his name to the scoresheet.

Rob McElhenney (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Beyond that, the Seasiders couldn’t do too much to pull themselves back into the contest, up until Apter’s last consolation, but other than that, their opponents were too strong for them.

