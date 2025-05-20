Keith Southern discusses where his career has taken him over a decade on from his Blackpool departure.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Southern is a true Blackpool legend having spent a decade at Bloomfield Road - and is now focussed on helping the next generation.

The midfielder, who will be involved in this afternoon’s legends game, was part of two promotions during his time in Tangerine, after first joining the club in 2002 from Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first taste of play-off success in Tangerine came in 2007, as the Seasiders beat Yeovil Town 2-0 at Wembley to earn promotion to the Championship.

After a couple of years in the second tier, Blackpool underwent a mentality shift following the appointment of Ian Holloway.

At the end of the 2009/10 campaign, Southern found himself starting at the national stadium once again, this time overcoming Cardiff 3-2 to reach the Premier League.

Since hanging up his playing boots in 2015, Southern has moved into coaching, and is back where his career started in the academy at Everton.

“I love it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m passionate about coaching, helping players to develop and learn, and giving something back to the game.

“Some of the experiences I have had have been brilliant, and I just want to pass that on to younger aspiring players because I think I can help them.

“I’ve got a real passion for the game, and I want to be the best I can be in this field, so I’m always striving to be better and improve every day.

“It’s funny how things work out, back at Everton, helping young players on the journey I went through myself 25 years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool legend issues verdict on Everton loanee

Harry Tyrer

A player Southern knows well from his time with the Toffees has just spent the season on loan at Bloomfield Road.

Harry Tyrer joined the Seasiders last summer, and went on to be Steve Bruce’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout the campaign.

Despite having some blips along the way, the 23-year-old was able to improve as his time on the Fylde Coast progressed, and left the club with 12 clean sheets in 38 League One appearances.

“I didn’t coach him in any goalkeeping aspect, but when I was assistant U18s coach a few years ago, he was in the team,” Southern added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a great lad, and I’m not surprised that he’s done ever so well this season because he’s always had big potential. He’s had some really good loan moves, so his pathway is only upwards.

“He’s still young for a goalkeeper so the future is bright for him, whether he stays at Blackpool or returns to Everton. I’m excited to see where he ends up.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool midfielder shares changing point for Seasiders as he reveals difference.