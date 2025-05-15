Keith Southern reflects on some of the highs and lows from his time with Blackpool - as the Everton coach prepares to return to Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Keith Southern admits he could never have envisioned how his Blackpool career would pan out - with the midfielder enjoying two promotions and a season in the Premier League during his 10-year stay at Bloomfield Road.

The 44-year-old, who is now a youth coach with Everton, will be among a number of former players back on the Fylde Coast this weekend for the legends game.

After first joining the Seasiders in 2002 under the management of Steve McMahon, Southern would later be involved in two play-off successes in Tangerine.

In 2007, Simon Grayson guided the club to League One promotion, while in 2010 Ian Holloway inspired his side to the top flight.

“I did 10 years with Blackpool. Whenever you sign for a club, you don’t have any long-term goals - well I certainly didn’t in 2002,” Southern said.

“It was about establishing yourself, getting in the team, and performing well. That’s any footballers’ ambition when they join a club.

“Steve McMahon signed me in League One, and even that team had some good players in it.

“There were times that we finished mid table and below mid table, so there were some low times. Then we had that great promotion in 2007, where we won our last 10 games and beat Yeovil at Wembley in the final.

“We then won the first game of the Championship season against Leicester, which I scored the winner in.

“It was a really good team. Wes Hoolahan was outstanding, probably the best player in the league that season. There were some good footballers in that team.

“I was then lucky enough to go through again when some of those boys moved on to play in the 2010 season, which culminated in winning against Cardiff at Wembley again.

“I was fortunate to play with some good players and under some decent managers, and was part of some amazing times.

“I never envisioned the success that we actually did have, which was brilliant when you look back. Time flies and your career is over quickly, so it doesn’t feel real and seems like a lifetime ago. It’s nice to look back.”

Mixed feelings towards Blackpool’s Premier League season

Keith Southern in action against Liverpool (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Southern admits on reflection there is disappointment that Blackpool couldn’t spend more than one season at the top table, despite enjoying some special moments during the 2010/11 campaign.

“I’ve got mixed memories of being in the Premier League,” he added.

“I started the season injured when the lads got off to a great start. The challenge was to get back into the team, but I was in and out. It was a bit of a blur - I would’ve liked another opportunity to play again. Getting relegated on 39 points is harsh, and doesn’t happen very often.

“It was disappointing really, but there was still a lot to like about what we did. I’ve probably got more fond memories of the Championship season and getting promoted.

“Although, I made my first appearance away to Newcastle, and I made first start in the Premier League against Everton, so they were good memories, obviously being from the North East and starting my career with Everton. They were two good moments.

“Other than that, it went too quickly, and ultimately we failed by getting relegated, when we should’ve stayed up. It’s a regret of all of ours that we didn’t do that.”

Natural end to 10-year stay with Blackpool

Keith Southern

Southern’s time at Bloomfield Road came to an end a year after the Seasiders’ relegation from the Premier League, and was an unused substitute in the 2012 Championship play-off final defeat to West Ham at Wembley.

“It was a tough year, I had some health issues that I went through, so I missed some games,” he admitted.

“I was left out, and probably rightly so, as a sub at Wembley, which was hard to take. I felt I could’ve possibly helped if I had been involved, but it wasn’t to be.

“That summer, Huddersfield came in for me and it was my time to leave. DJ Campbell, Charlie (Adam) and (David) Vaughan had left when we got relegated, but I was the first of the other batch to break up the side that had been together since 2007.

“I felt a new challenge was needed, and I was going to Simon Grayson at Huddersfield. I don’t think I could’ve achieved any more with Blackpool - I had two promotions, we’d been relegated, and we’d missed out on the Premier League.

“They probably felt the same about me, so it was probably right for both parties.”

Bloomfield Road reunion

Keith Southern (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The legends game at Bloomfield Road on Saturday will provide Southern the opportunity to catch-up with a number of familiar faces as they take on the Northern All Stars - which will be comprised of celebrities from a number of soaps, personalities from the region, and other ex-pros.

Proceeds from the event will raise funds for Trinity Hospice, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside the Blackpool Community Trust.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s always nice to go back, and it’s nice that it’s for a decent cause as well,” Southern stated.

“It’ll be good to some old teammates from various teams. A lot of players who I played with are going, who I haven’t seen for a long, long time. It should be good.

“I was really fortunate, I played with some really good players, in some really good teams. There’s still some lads who I speak to regularly, and that I speak to for life.

“The memories will come flooding back on Saturday, talking about them warming up or in the bar afterwards.”

