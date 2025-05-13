Blackpool fans can start planning their away days in League One next season.

Preparations are already getting underway behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road ahead of a huge summer in the transfer window.

Steve Bruce will be looking to build a squad capable of pushing for promotion after successive campaigns without a play-off finish.

However, they’ll be a number of new sides featuring in League One next season, with Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all relegated from the Championship.

Meanwhile, they’ll be long awaited returns to Port Vale, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers who all won promotion from League Two.

Although the fourth-tier play-off winners are still to be decided, they’ll be six new grounds which Seasiders supporters can already look forward to next term.

Here are the away allocations Blackpool could expect.

Bradford City

After dropping out of League One in 2019, the Bantams are back in the third tier after winning promotion from League Two. It’ll be the first trip to Valley Parade since March 2019, with the Seasiders running out 4-1 winners.

Bradford can house up to 1,840 travelling supporters in the away end, which will no doubt be high on the list for grounds to tick off for a number of Blackpool fans.

Valley Parade. | Getty Images

Cardiff City

It was an awful season for Cardiff in the Championship last season as they finished bottom of the second tier. The Bluebirds’ relegation to League One will now mean Bruce’s men will make their first trip to the Welsh capital since December 2022, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw.

Indeed, supporters wanting to make the trip to south Wales next term can expect an allocation of up to 2,000 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Port Vale

Another trip to Vale Park is on the cards for the Bloomfield Road faithful next term after their promotion from League Two. It’ll be one of the shortest journeys of the campaign for travelling supporters, who will be looking to avoid a repeat of the 3-0 defeat in December 2023.

Fans wanting to do the 160-mile roundtrip next season can expect an allocation of up to 4,500 in the north stand at Vale Park.

Plymouth Argyle

From one of the shortest trips of the campaign to one of the furthest as another journey to Plymouth is back on the calendar. Miron Muslic’s men were relegated on the final day from the Championship and return to League One after two seasons away.

The last time Blackpool supporters made the trip to Home Park was in 2018 to watch a 1-0 win, with their last trip to Devon played behind-closed-doors in 2020. A maximum of 2,000 fans can be housed in the away end.

The view from the Home Park away end. | Getty Images

Luton Town

Kenilworth Road awaits Blackpool next season after their relegation from the Championship on the final day. The Seasiders fell to a 3-1 defeat against the Hatters in April 2023, on their way to the Premier League.

The Oak Road away end can hold up to around 1,500 supporters who are wishing to make the trip to Bedfordshire.

Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann’s men claimed the League Two title and completed a long-awaited return to League One. Blackpool fell to a 1-0 defeat the last time the Seasiders made the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium with supporters in attendance.

Up to 3,400 fans can be accommodated in the north stand, should the Bloomfield Road faithful want to make the near 225-mile round trip.

