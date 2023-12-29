Port Vale 3-0 Blackpool: Seasiders end 2023 with dismal defeat as away day blues continue

Blackpool’s away day woes continued as they ended the year with another disappointing day on the road.

Blackpool were defeated by Port Vale

Goals from Ben Garrity, James Wilson and Nathan Smith helped Port Vale to a 3-0 victory at Vale Park in their final outing of 2023.

Neil Critchley’s side now head into the new year looking to bounce back following two consecutive defeats over the Christmas period.

The visiting fans thought their side had opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes, but a Karamoko Dembele corner was just tipped onto the roof of the net by Connor Ripley.

An early opportunity also presented itself to Jordan Rhodes, with the striker only able to find the keeper’s hands with a chip attempt from a tight angle.

Meanwhile, Albie Morgan tried his luck a couple of times in the first half, but was unable to find the target with two long-ranged efforts.

As the break approached, it was the home side who took the lead, with Garrity slotting past Dan Grimshaw after being played through on the break, following a loose pass from Dominic Thompson.

Another blow soon followed for Blackpool, as they were forced to take off Jake Beesley due to injury- with the striker requiring help to leave the field. During the interval, Critchley also opted to replace skipper Ollie Norburn with Matty Virtue.

Following the restart, Kyle Joseph almost made a quick impact after his introduction up front, with the summer signing calling Ripley into action.

Ahead of the hour mark, Port Vale doubled their lead, as Wilson found the top corner with a well hit strike from the edge of the box.

The Seasiders were able to have more sights of goal than they did in their Boxing Day loss to Burton, with Olly Casey forcing a save from the keeper and hitting the post in a short space of time.

While at one end they were unable to truly test Ripley, at the other they were far too open, as Smith wrapped up the win from close-range in the latter stages.

Blackpool will be hoping to put a poor Christmas period behind them when they welcome Lincoln to Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn (45’), Albie Morgan, Dom Thompson (61’), Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley (43’), Jordan Rhodes.