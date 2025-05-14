A former Blackpool and Norwich City midfielder has taken on a new role ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool midfielder David Fox has been appointed as Plymouth Argyle’s head of football operations.

The 41-year-old, who spent three years at Home Park during his playing career, has joined the Pilgrims from Leicester City - where he was loans manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox links up with the Devon outfit on the back of their relegation from the Championship, as they prepare for their first campaign in League One since their title win in 2023.

Discussing the decision, Plymouth chief executive Andrew Parkinson told the Pilgrims’ club website: "Following Neil Dewsnip's departure we reviewed the structure of our football leadership department and spoke openly about our desire to appoint a sporting director.

"Following further thought and advice from external consultants, introducing the role of head of football operations was better suited to the way we wanted our football leadership team to move forward.

"Although the process took longer than anticipated, we were intent on bringing in someone with not only the relevant skills and experience for the role, but someone who knows Argyle and Plymouth - someone who knows the intricacies of the club, our location, and our uniqueness. In David, we have exactly that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a firm fans' favourite who knows the club well from his time here as a player, and we believe he is the perfect person to step into this role and lead our football operations forward.”

Fox’s career so far

David Fox in action against Blackpool (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

As a youth player Fox spent time with both Exeter City and Manchester United, before rising up the ranks with the latter.

Despite not playing a senior game for the Red Devils, he was sent out on loan twice, linking up with Royal Antwerp and Shrewsbury Town - with the latter providing him his competitive debut.

His time at Old Trafford concluded in 2006, with the midfielder joining Blackpool on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Bloomfield Road, he made 108 appearances in total, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. As well as that, he was also part of the Seasiders side that won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2007.

Following his departure from the Fylde Coast, Fox went on to have two stints with Colchester United, which came either side of a four-year stay with Norwich City.

After a spell with Crewe Alexandra, he made the move to Devon, and spent the final seasons of his career with Plymouth.

Your next story from the Gazette: The key dates for Blackpool and others to look out for over the summer and beyond.