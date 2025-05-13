Blackpool fans have been naming who they want to see signed at Bloomfield Road this summer -

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool face a huge transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad after last season’s ninth place finish in League One.

Steve Bruce arrived on the Fylde Coast back in September, and quickly made changes. A shift in system saw a number of players depart Bloomfield Road, with the squad being trimmed down earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More of the same is expected during the summer, and six senior players have already parted ways with the Seasiders ahead of the conclusion of their contracts next month.

Blackpool will need to recruit in a number of positions in the next few months, and we asked fans what they wanted to see happen.

Here’s some of the responses:

Michael McNulty: “Harry Tyrer and Elkan Baggott for starters.”

Jo Phil: A proven goalscorer to start and a goalkeeper.”

Alan James Kilbride: “A keeper and a striker would be good.”

Jack Mull: “(Niall) Ennis, sign him up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Ennis

Vincent Joyner: “A goalkeeper, centre half and a centre forward - build a team around them.”

Mike Melody: “(Odel) Offiah please.”

Patrick Barnes: “Ennis and Tyrer.”

Harry Tyrer

David Jackson: “A striker who attacks a cross with the heart of Jerry Yates. Plus a keeper, I would be happy (ish) with Tyrer.”

Paul Derbyshire: “A striker who can put the ball in the back of the net week after week.”

Paul Knight: “Unlikely I know, but would be happy with Ennis or Offiah. Both would be amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Martin: “Jón Daði Böðvarsson, looked good when we played them at their place.”

Bill Halliday: “(Paul) Mullin.”

Matthew J Holder: “Luke Molyneux, Denver Hume, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.”

Bruce gets a closer look at Wrexham forward

Sam Dalby (Photo by Andrew Leinster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bruce was spotted doing some scouting in Scotland over the weekend.

The 64-year-old took in Dundee United’s 2-0 defeat to St Mirren Tannadice Park on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by the Daily Record suggests the Seasiders boss was keeping an eye on Sam Dalby at the weekend, with the striker currently on loan with The Terrors from Wrexham.

During his time north of the border, the striker has enjoyed a fruitful run of form, scoring 14 goals during his time in Tangerine.

Your next story from the Gazette: The key dates for Blackpool and others to look out for over the summer and beyond.