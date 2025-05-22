David Vaughan reflects on Blackpool’s season in the Premier League and how it presented him with an unexpected opportunity to play in the top flight.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​David Vaughan states Blackpool’s ambition in the Premier League was to give a good account of themselves and enjoy the experience.

The midfielder was part of the starting XI that claimed a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on this day in 2010 (May 22), to book their place in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaughan, who is now a youth coach with Crewe Alexandra, went on to feature 35 times for the Seasiders in their Premier League campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

“I don’t think we set any targets, but we all thought we could compete at that level and give a good show of ourselves - which I think we did,” he said.

“It was about going out there and enjoying it, and the manager showed belief that we were good enough to play at that level.

“We got some good results, and gave a good account of ourselves. We were a bit naive at times, we could’ve defended a little bit better because when you come up against the top players, they figure you out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were slightly unlucky to get relegated with the points we got. At the time we were all disappointed and devastated with how it all ended, and looking back now and seeing other teams staying up with less points, it’s a bit frustrating.

“Had we invested a little bit more or hung in there then it would’ve helped everyone, and we wouldn’t have seen such a drastic fall. There’s not much to show for our achievements from that time.”

Vaughan reflects on his move to Sunderland

David Vaughan (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Following the conclusion of his contract at the end of the 2010/11 season, Vaughan departed Blackpool as a free agent, and made the move to Sunderland - where he spent a further two full years in the Premier League before joining Nottingham Forest.

The 42-year-old admits without winning promotion with the Seasiders, he may have never got the opportunity to experience the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough decision to leave, I was close to signing a new deal on a couple of occasions but it just didn’t work out,” he added.

“Once you get a taste of the Premier League, you want to stay there as long as you can - and I managed to do that for a couple of years after. It’s a tough level to play at and it’s ruthless, but it’s really enjoyable.

“I probably didn’t think I would play there if I’m honest (before Blackpool). I got more belief from how I was playing and how the team was playing, but you never know if you’re good enough to play at that level until you are there.

“Had I not got there with Blackpool, I don’t think I would’ve ever got there, unless I’d been promoted with another team, because not many Premier League sides would’ve wanted me at the time.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Two-time Blackpool promotion winner opens up on coaching role with Everton - as he shares view on young goalkeeper.