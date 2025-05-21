When the summer transfer window opens and closes - and other key dates for Blackpool
Blackpool have just over a week until they can start to officially make signings during the summer transfer window - but this will initially last for a limited amount of time.
The Seasiders will be hoping for a busy off-season, as Steve Bruce looks to put his own stamp on proceedings at Bloomfield Road to help the club get closer to the play-off places after missing out for the last two years.
Details concerning the upcoming transfer window were confirmed last week, with a couple of alterations made to the usual process.
With an additional registration period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL will allow its clubs to operate for an additional 10-day period, which will start on June 1.
This will come to an end at 7pm on June 10, due to the window not being able to exceed a total of 89 days.
Things will then re-open fully on June 16, and will continue as normal throughout the summer, with the deadline coming at 7pm on September 1.
This information forms part of a number of key dates for Blackpool to focus on over the next 12 months.
Here’s some of the other main events for the diary:
End of contracts (June 30)
Most players will officially come to the end of their contract on June 30, meaning after this date they will be free to move elsewhere officially.
The Seasiders confirmed their retained list at the beginning of May, but both Matthew Pennington and Sonny Carey remain in negotiations with the club.
Fixture release (June 26)
The fixtures for the 2025/26 campaign will be announced on Thursday, June 26 at 12pm.
Blackpool started the current season with a trip to Crawley Town, which ended in a 2-1 defeat, while the year before they overcame Burton Albion at home.
The draws for the opening rounds of the EFL Cup and the EFL Trophy will take place on the same day as the fixtures are released.
The former will then get underway on the week commencing August 11, while the group stages for the latter will start on the week commencing September 1.
Opening weekend (August 1-3)
League One and League Two both get started on the same weekend, with the opening round of fixtures for the two divisions taking place between August 1 and August 3.
Final games (May 2-3)
All three EFL divisions will end their regular seasons on the weekend of 2/3 May 2026.
Play-off dates
The three EFL play-off finals will take place across the same bank holiday weekend in the following order: Championship (May 23), League One (May 24), and League Two (May 25).
