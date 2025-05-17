'With a heavy heart' - New Barnsley coach shares message following Blackpool exit

Richard Keogh has shared a message on social media following his Blackpool exit.

Richard Keogh states he departs Blackpool with ‘incredible’ memories after leaving the club to become Barnsley’s new assistant coach.

The 38-year-old, who represented the Seasiders 31 times during his playing career, returned to the Fylde Coast last year to join Neil Critchley’s backroom staff.

Following the sacking of the ex-Liverpool youth coach just two league games into the campaign, Keogh soon found himself in charge on an interim basis - overseeing four first-team games.

The former Republic of Ireland international returned to his previous role after Steve Bruce was appointed as Blackpool’s new manager at the beginning of September, with Steve Agnew and Stephen Dobbie also forming part of the 64-year-old’s coaching team.

Keogh will remain in the third tier next season, after accepting a new job working under Conor Hourihane at Barnsley - where he will be located closer to his family.

The retired midfielder, who played under Seasiders boss Bruce at Aston Villa, was handed the top job at Oakwell towards the back end of last season, after initially taking over as caretaker following the sacking of Darrell Clarke.

Keogh shares message after Blackpool exit

Richard Keogh (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Following the announcement, Keogh went to social media to reflect on his second spell at Bloomfield Road and look ahead to his new job at Oakwell.

“It is with a heavy heart and incredible memories that l announce my departure from my role as first team coach at Blackpool FC,” he wrote.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mr Simon Sadler, each member of the staff, players, and of course, the incredible fans. I am truly grateful for Blackpool being the start of my coaching career.

“My time as interim head coach was a highlight I will always cherish.

“With that said, I am excited to be starting my new position as assistant Head Coach at Barnsley FC, and am fully focused on what we can achieve this coming season and beyond. I look forward to working with the manager, Conor, and everyone at Barnsley FC.

“As always, thank you to my friends and family who continue to show their encouragement and support as I take my first steps beyond playing. See you out there Tykes, Rich.”

