Richard Keogh has departed Blackpool after a 12 month with the club as part of the coaching team.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool coach Richard Keogh has departed the club in order to take on a new role closer to his family elsewhere in League One.

The 38-year-old, who represented the Seasiders 31 times during his playing career, returned to the Fylde Coast last year to join Neil Critchley’s backroom staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sacking of the ex-Liverpool youth coach just two league games into the campaign, Keogh soon found himself in charge on an interim basis - overseeing four first-team games.

The former Republic of Ireland international returned to his previous role after Steve Bruce was appointed as Blackpool’s new manager at the beginning of September, with Steve Agnew and Stephen Dobbie also forming part of the 64-year-old’s coaching team.

Keogh will remain in the third tier next season, after accepting a new job working under Conor Hourihane at Barnsley - where he will be located closer to his family.

The retired midfielder, who played under Seasiders boss Bruce at Aston Villa, was handed the top job at Oakwell towards the back end of last season, after initially taking over as caretaker following the sacking of Darrell Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keogh’s career

Richard Keogh with Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

After starting off with Stoke City, he played for the likes of Bristol City, Carlisle United and Coventry, before making the move to Derby County, where he spent seven years, making 356 appearances for the Rams.

Following stints with MK Dons and Huddersfield Town, his singular season at Bloomfield Road as a player came during the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

He later spent time with the likes of Ipswich Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers, with his career coming to an end with the latter last year.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool midfielder shares changing point for Seasiders as he reveals difference.