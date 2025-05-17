Steve Bruce has shared his thoughts on Richard Keogh’s decision to depart his coaching role at Blackpool.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s disappointed to see Richard Keogh go following the first-team coach’s move to Barnsley.

The 38-year-old, who represented the Seasiders 31 times during his playing career, returned to the Fylde Coast last year to join Neil Critchley’s backroom staff.

Following the sacking of the ex-Liverpool youth coach just two league games into the campaign, Keogh soon found himself in charge on an interim basis - overseeing four first-team games.

The former Republic of Ireland international returned to his previous role after Steve Bruce was appointed as Blackpool’s new manager at the beginning of September, with Steve Agnew and Stephen Dobbie also forming part of the 64-year-old’s coaching team.

Keogh will remain in League One next season, after accepting a new job working under Conor Hourihane at Barnsley - where he will be located closer to his family.

Reflecting on the ex-Derby County man’s Seasiders departure, Bruce told the club’s in-house media: “Richard has been a great asset to the staff since I arrived, and I'd like to thank him for all of his hard work.

“Naturally, we're disappointed to see him leave, but his new position allows him to be closer to his family and continue to progress in his coaching career. We wish him the very best for the future.:

