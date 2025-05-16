Preston have signed Jordan Thompson. | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Jordan Thompson spent 18 months at Blackpool and is now on the move once again.

Preston North End have announced the signing of former Blackpool Jordan Thompson following his release from Stoke City.

The Potters confirmed the departure of the 28-year-old last week, with his deal coming to a close this summer.

The former Rangers man was told by Mark Robins his terms would not be renewed at the Bet365 Stadium and joined Enda Stevens, Lynden Gooch and Michael Rose in departing for free.

Thompson was Stoke’s longest-serving member of the squad after joining from Bloomfield Road in January 2020.

However, he’s wasted no time in landing a new home, with Preston confirming he’s sealed a free-transfer move to Deepdale.

The ex-Manchester United youngster has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with the Lilywhites, who also have a club option of an additional 12 months.

Thompson revealed his delight at sealing the move just a week after his Stoke exit, by revealing: “I’m delighted. It’s been quite a quick turnaround and I’m just glad it’s all done now. It’s a massive club and it’s one that I want to be part of. I’m looking forward to getting in pre-season, meeting the rest of the boys and the staff properly and getting going.”

Game time was hard to come by for the midfielder with the Potters last term, who struggled in the Championship. He would amass just 23 outings under Steven Schumacher, Narcis Pelach and finally Robins, with Stoke ending the campaign in 18th.

During his five-and-half-year stay at the Bet365 Stadium, Thompson registered 178 appearances and netted on four occasions.

He arrived from the Seasiders in January 2020 after impressing during an 18-month stay at Bloomfield Road. This saw the midfielder score three goals in 56 League One outings following his signing from Livingston in 2018.

After starting in the Manchester United youth ranks, the midfielder joined Rangers before spells with Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and the Lions.

Thompson has received a number of international call-ups for Northern Ireland, where he’s registered 39 caps to date.

Santos swoop

Bolton defender Ricardo Santos is the subject of interest from a number of Championship clubs.

The 29-year-old, who was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of the season, is reportedly being tracked by Swansea City, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday - according to Pete O’Rourke.

The centre-back spent five years with the Trotters, amassing 207 appearances, claiming the League Two title as well as lifting the EFL Trophy in 2023.

Santos was one of four players let go by Bolton, with Steven Schumacher making changes to the squad ahead of his first summer in charge.

Ricardo Santos. | Getty Images

Posh plot for defender

Peterborough United are plotting a move for Bristol Rovers defender Connor Taylor, according to Football League World.

It has been suggested the Posh are looking to land the centre-back this summer following the Gas’ relegation.

The 23-year-old featured 48 times for Inigo Calderon’s men this term and impressed, despite their drop to League Two.

