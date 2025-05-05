Jordan Thompson. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

A former Blackpool midfielder is on the lookout for a new home this summer.

The curtain came down on the Seasiders’ League One campaign on Saturday afternoon as they bowed out on a high. Steve Bruce’s men completed a 4-1 triumph over already-relegated Bristol Rovers to end the season in style.

As the dust settles on their second-successive campaign in the third tier, planning is already underway for the upcoming transfer window.

And it’ll also be a busy period for ex-Bloomfield Road talent Jordan Thompson, who has been released by Stoke City.

The 28-year-old departed the Fylde coast to join the Potters in January 2020, where he linked up with the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee.

At the time it was a move which former boss Simon Grayson called a ‘win-win’ for all parties after an impressive 18-month stay with the Seasiders.

After a five-and-a-half-year stay at the Bet365 Stadium, the Northern Ireland international is now on the lookout for a new home after he was one of four out-of-contract players to be released by Mark Robins.

Thompson appeared 23 times for the Potters this term but missed four months of the campaign after undergoing a hernia operation in October. Another injury would then spell the end of the former Rangers talent’s season and was sidelined for the final three games.

And following his departure, the Potters’ sporting director and ex-striker Jonathan Walters has paid tribute to the midfielder, who was the longest serving player in the squad.

He told StokeLive: ‘In Jordan’s case, we express our appreciation to a player who, beyond question, gave 100% each time he donned a Stoke City shirt.

‘He leaves having made a significant and valued contribution and with the very best wishes of all associated with the club to him and his family.’

After completing a move Blackpool in January 2020, Thompson registered 178 outings for Stoke scoring four goals in all competitions.

It followed after an impressive season-and-a-half stay at Bloomfield Road, where he impressed in League One for the Seasiders. This saw the midfielder feature 67 times and netted four goals following his switch from Rangers in June 2018.

It’s set to be a busy summer for both Thompson, who is now on the search for a new club, as well as Bruce, who will be hard at work as he looks to add to his squad when the transfer window opens next month.