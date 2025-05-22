Alex Baptiste admits a few things still ‘sting’ from his time with Blackpool despite being a part of a successful period in the club’s history.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Blackpool defender Alex Baptiste states the Seasiders will always have a special place in his heart after reuniting with a number of his former teammates at the weekend.

The 39-year-old was among the players to take part in the legends game at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, with today (May 22) marking 15 years since the club won promotion to the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baptiste initially made the move to the Fylde Coast from Mansfield Town in 2013, and remained with Blackpool for five years.

During that time, the centre back made 187 appearances in total, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists during that time, before going on to have spells with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, QPR and Preston North End.

Following the event at Bloomfield Road at the weekend, Baptiste said: “The club is close to my heart. I’d not seen some of the lads for 15 years, and we don’t know when we’ll see each other again, so hopefully, this can be a regular thing. We just fell back into the same routine.

“It’s a shame we have to get old, it was obviously the best years of my life. We had some special times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a tinge of disappointment looking back in terms of we should’ve stayed up, and then we should’ve gone up. There was a bit left on the table, which still stings.

“It was still a special time for the club, and looking back on my own career I can say I played against the best, and held my own against the best.”

West Ham frustration still an ‘absolute killer’

Alex Baptiste (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While Baptiste enjoyed Wembley joy in 2010, the 2-1 defeat against West Ham two years later still frustrates the retired defender, with the Seasiders missing out on an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated on 39 points.

“I’ve never watched it, and I never will - it will always haunt me,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As great as those three years were, those two things were just absolute killers. Unfortunately you don’t always get the luck you deserve.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Two-time Blackpool promotion winner opens up on coaching role with Everton - as he shares view on young goalkeeper.