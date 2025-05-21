Former England striker Rickie Lambert reflects on his time with Blackpool and how his release from the club set him up for a career that would see him play in the Premier League.

Rickie Lambert believes he might not have become the player he did if it wasn’t for being released by Blackpool as a teenager.

The striker progressed through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road, and played three senior games for the club, before being released by Steve McMahon in 2000.

Despite the early setback in his career, the 43-year-old went on to prove the Liverpool legend wrong with the journey he went on.

Following stints with Macclesfield Town, Stockport County, Rochdale and Bristol Rovers, Lambert joined Southampton in 2009, with a five-year stay at St Mary’s proving to be a great success.

During his time with the Saints, the forward helped the club to the Premier League before impressing in the top flight, scoring 117 goals and providing 58 assists in 235 games in total.

His form after promotion from the Championship earned him 11 England caps between 2013 and 2014, during which time he found the back of the net three times for his country.

With a record of 28 goals and 14 assists in his first two seasons in the Premier League with Southampton, Lambert ultimately ended up joining his boyhood club Liverpool, where he spent a season, before later playing for the likes of West Brom and Cardiff City.

How Blackpool release helped to shape Lambert’s career

Rickie Lambert (Photo by T Srirasant/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The striker was back at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon for the legends match, and was on target twice for the North West All Stars.

Ahead of the game, he reflected on his time with Blackpool, and how it helped him on his journey.

“I loved it, I was one of the last YTS’ before the new apprenticeships came,” he said.

“I stayed in the digs just outside of the ground, it seems so long ago. It feels like a lifetime ago, but I loved it when I was here.

“Under Steve McMahon, I did month-to-month but then I got let go. It was amazing to have him as a coach because he was my dad’s hero, but obviously he’s the one that lets you go, so it obviously breaks your heart.

“I’ve still got nothing but respect for him, he’s a really good manager.

“At the time I was devastated to be let go, but the majority of people in football get told they’re not good enough, and it’s about coming back. Luckily I stayed in the game just about, and managed to get a career after.

“The first time I came across Steve after that was on Super Sunday, and I told him there were no hard feelings. He was probably right to make the decision, and in fact, I might not have been the player I was unless I’d got those knock backs.

“I wasn’t listening to what coaches like him were saying, so when you get those knock backs, it makes you step up. No one envisioned what was going to happen when I left Blackpool, I probably didn’t to be honest.

“There was a little bit of luck, and the right managers at the right time - it all clicked into gear.”

Blackpool reunions over the years

Rickie Lambert in action against Blackpool (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lambert admits the experience of staying in digs while playing for the Seasiders helped him further down the road, as well as introducing him to a friend who he would go on to have some tough battles with.

“It set me up to be away from the family, away from Kirkby, away from Liverpool,” he added.

“I went to Macclesfield, Stockport and Rochdale, so it wasn’t until I moved away again to Bristol that my career started to really take up again. Then I went to Southampton, and things really started to pick up.

“I played against Blackpool a few times. I’m best friends with Danny Coid - we were YTS’ together.

“When I was with Stockport, I came up against him, and he should’ve got sent off because he tried to snap my legs. I think McMahon told him to as well.

“There’s been a few tasty games between me and Danny, and obviously when you get let go by a club, you want to get one over on them.

“I managed to score a couple of free kicks against McMahon, so that was my little dig back at him.”

Current career with Wigan Athletic

Rickie Lambert (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lambert hung up his playing boots back in 2017, but has returned to the game in the last couple of years.

Since 2023, the 43-year-old has worked as a youth development coach for Wigan Athletic, where he is trying to pass on what he has learnt throughout his career.

“I try to get the experience I had as a player across to these young lads,” he admitted.

“I know the mentality needed. I’m learning the tactical side and all that, but it’s the mentality I’m trying to coach to these kids because I’ve had the change.

“I was a journeyman in League Two and League One, and I changed my mentality to get to the top.

“It’s about trying to learn how best to give back to the younger players.”

