Several teams have been linked with a move for Jordan Gabriel since his Blackpool departure was confirmed earlier this month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gabriel isn’t set to be short of offers this summer on the back of his Blackpool exit - with up to eight clubs reported to be in the race for the defender.

The 26-year-old is among the players who will depart Bloomfield Road when their contracts officially expire at the end of next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel first made the move to Blackpool on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2020, before making the move permanent a few months later.

Across his career in Tangerine, he’s played 142 times in total, as well as being part of the squad to experience promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his first full campaign with the club.

Following the initial news that Gabriel would depart the Seasiders this summer, The Deck linked several clubs with the fullback, naming Burton Albion, Reading, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County among the defender’s potential suitors.

In addition to this, Football League World have now reported Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Port Vale and Northampton Town are now in the hunt for the ex-Arsenal youngster’s signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce’s message to Gabriel

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Discussing Gabriel’s impact at Bloomfield Road earlier this month, Blackpool boss Bruce said: “I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” the Seasiders boss said.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel’s farewell message to Blackpool

Jordan Gabriel

In a message of his own after his departure was confirmed, Gabriel admitted that the Seasiders would always hold a special place in his heart.

“My time at Blackpool Football Club has officially concluded after five unforgettable years,” he wrote on social media.

“This has been a difficult choice, but I must prioritise what is best for my football career. I couldn't have imagined a more incredible beginning with this club - joining and getting the promotion and later returning as an official player.

“The journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with both highs and lows, but l've cherished every moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To my teammates, thank you for playing a pivotal role in my growth and for supporting me through challenging times.

“Without a doubt, this is the best dressing room I have ever experienced, and it's something I will genuinely miss.

“To the staff, my gratitude goes to those who encouraged and motivated me to improve. You helped me bounce back from injuries time and again, and working with you has truly been a privilege.

“To the fans, what can I say? You have been the highlight of my journey, standing by me through every challenge. Your unwavering support and passion have made it a joy to play in front of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have poured my heart and soul into every day spent at this club, and I hope you feel I've given back to you in return during my stay.

“Now, as I turn the page to a new chapter, please know that Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will be cheering for you from afar.

“It's not a goodbye; it's a see you later! Jordan Gabriel.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Two-time Blackpool promotion winner opens up on coaching role with Everton - as he shares view on young goalkeeper.