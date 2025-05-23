Ex-Blackpool defender Peter Clarke has departed Warrington Town after two seasons with the non-league outfit.

Former Blackpool centre back Peter Clarke has become a free agent at 43-years-old after departing Warrington Town.

The ex-Seasiders figure had spent the past two seasons at Cantilever Park, but will now leave the Cheshire outfit at the conclusion of his contract this summer following the club’s relegation from National North North.

After first dropping down to non-league football in 2023, the defender went on to make 73 appearances for the Yellows in total, scoring twice.

Clarke initially joined Blackpool on loan from Everton in 2002, but later returned to Bloomfield Road for two permanent stints, making a total of 150 appearances in Tangerine, during which time he captained the club.

As well as spending time with the Seasiders, he also has the likes of Southend United, Huddersfield Town and Tranmere Rovers on his CV.

Clarke’s time at Bloomfield Road

Peter Clarke (Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport)

In an interview last year, Clarke reflected on his various stints on the Fylde Coast.

"The opportunity arose to go out on loan, the manager at the time was Steve McMahon, and being a Liverpool fan, I was well aware of him and the way he played,” he said.

"At the time the ground was part way through being redeveloped, so there was no stand where the hotel is, so it was slightly different to how it is now. I enjoyed it, there were some good lads, and we did quite well while I was on loan.

"Me and Keith (Southern) were called back at the end of that loan spell, and he virtually went straight back to Blackpool. I didn’t, they wanted me to stay there, which was a little bit frustrating as I could’ve been playing regular football.

"I signed permanently under Colin Hendry. We weren’t as successful as we would’ve liked to have been, but I really enjoyed my football, and to win one or two personal awards was nice.

"I don’t know if I was a natural leader, I’ll let others be the judge of that. I can’t say I thought that looking back, but I was always a talker on the pitch and would always demand things from others.”

Clarke’s second permanent stint at Bloomfield Road came in the 2014/15. The 42-year-old admits the difficulties surrounding the then Oyston ownership of the club was more apparent to him during his second stint.

"You were always aware of the things going on at the club but you weren’t heavily involved in it, it was something the coaching staff had to deal with,” he added.

"In my initial time, it didn’t make our jobs as players any harder but when I returned as a more experienced person, then it did create a more challenging environment.

"It was difficult, there’s no denying it. The timing of the squad being built was not conducive to having a really positive season. There was a distinct lack of players at the start of pre-season, and they were signed intermittently throughout- it was hard to build cohesion.

"There was certainly poor relations between the hierarchy and the fans, and the hierarchy and the management, so as a more experienced player you’re aware of that. At times the supporters voiced their opinion and were well within their rights to do so.

"I still look back at my time at the club with a huge amount of fondness. Was it the most enjoyable part of my career?- no. Did it help me as an individual?- yes it probably did. I always try to look at the positive aspects of circumstances.

"Although the club were relegated, a huge part of me still wanted to be there, but that decision ultimately wasn’t mine. I would’ve liked to have stayed and been part of rebuilding.”

