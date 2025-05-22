Keith Southern states Ian Holloway sold Blackpool the dream - and completely shifted the mentality of those in the dressing room at Bloomfield Road following his arrival.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool midfielder Keith Southern admits there was initially uncertainty in the Seasiders dressing room on whether they could deliver what Ian Holloway wanted.

The now-Swindon Town coach made the move to Bloomfield Road ahead of the 2009/10 season after a year out of the game, with his managerial CV including stints with Bristol Rovers, QPR, Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern, who had been with the club since 2002, had enjoyed promotion from League One a couple of years before Holloway’s arrival, with the mindset at that point very much being on maintaining their survival in the second tier.

Things quickly shifted, and Blackpool found themselves in a position where they were pushing their way up the Championship table.

After finishing in the play-off positions, the Seasiders claimed a spot in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City on this day (May 22) in 2010.

Southern states Holloway’s arrival on the Fylde Coast changed everything they were about as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’d had a year out of the game and we had finished lower mid table, we were very organised and very committed, but we lacked a bit of flair and a bit of creativity - we lacked quality,” he said.

“When Ollie came in, he sold us the dream in terms of his vision for the game and his identity. I remember the first meeting, he had his flipchart out, telling us what he wanted, and we were all thinking: ‘bloody hell, have you seen us play.’

“We weren’t overly sure that we could play the way that he had envisioned in his mind. His belief and his positivity was incredible, and we went with him.

“He tweaked things and wanted to play in a certain style, so it was new and refreshing. We won the first pre-season friendly 4-0 at Burscough, and it just sort of snowballed from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He brought Charlie Adam back into the club, he brought DJ (Campbell) in, and we just worked and worked on how we wanted to play. He shifted that mindset and the culture of what was achievable because I think there had always been a ceiling.

“Blackpool were never meant to be a promotion-winning team from the Championship, it was all about staying up and regaining our Championship status. He changed the mentality and made us dream, and not many managers have the gift to do that.

“It was a wonderful experience. Momentum plays a big part - energy and the crowd comes with you. As the games get ticked off, you become less fearful of the opposition, and ultimately you find a way. It was a magical time.”

Southern’s part in securing a place at Wembley

Keith Southern (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Southern featured in all three of Blackpool’s play-off games on their way to promotion, and was even among the scorers in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the semi-final tie at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After heading to the City Ground with the lead, a 4-3 victory in the second leg confirmed the Seasiders place at Wembley.

“I was lucky enough to score in the League One semi-finals against Oldham at home, and then I was lucky enough to score against Forest,” Southern added.

“They were a good side, we went 1-0 down to a Chris Cohen volley from around 30 yards. About 15 minutes later, Séamus Coleman went on a little run across the edge of the box - the pitch was awful, there was more sand than grass, and I swung my left foot at it and it looped over the keeper.

“Then, Charlie (Adam) scored a penalty. We played really well, and took a 2-1 lead, which ultimately set up that magical night at the City Ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Blackpool were unstoppable on their route to the Premier League

Keith Southern (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Southern states Blackpool were full of confidence and belief heading into the play-offs, which he believes is one of the main reasons they were able to finish the job off.

“As a footballer, you underestimate the power of momentum and confidence,” he admitted.

“It doesn’t happen very often, well it didn’t in my career, where you feel like you’re unstoppable and there’s utter belief in what you’re doing.

“In 2007 and 2010, it just felt like we’d win every game, even when we went a goal down. We had good quality, options from the bench, and goals in the team, so however the games panned out, we would find a way to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a nice feeling to go through as a footballer because it doesn’t happen very often.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Two-time Blackpool promotion winner opens up on coaching role with Everton - as he shares view on young goalkeeper.