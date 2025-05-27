Blackpool play-off hero Keigan Parker shares the reason why the club still holds a special place in his heart.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keigan Parker states the best time of his career came wearing the famous Tangerine of Blackpool.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road from St Johnstone in 2004 - with a century of appearances under his belt north of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with the Seasiders, the 42-year-old became a hero on the Fylde Coast, scoring 41 goals and providing 26 assists in 165 outings for the club.

One of Parker’s most-famous strikes came on this day (May 27) in 2007, with the forward doubling Blackpool’s lead in their 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

After departing Bloomfield Road 12 months on from the promotion to the Championship, the forward was unable to replicate the same success with the likes of Huddersfield Town and Oldham Athletic, with the latter stages of his career coming mainly in the Scottish lower leagues.

Fond memories from promotion win with Blackpool

Keigan Parker (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Reflecting on his time in Tangerine at the Seasiders’ recent legends game, Parker shared just how much the club meant to him - and how the fans continue to show their appreciation.

“It was probably the best time of my career,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played with some great players, and winning promotion at Wembley was a real highlight. When you come back, you feel valued - when you’re about the fans want to buy you a drink. There’s always a bit of nostalgia towards the team that got promoted.

“It’s the best supporter-base and passion from any of the clubs I’ve been at, so it’s good to come back to see old faces.

Blackpool fans at Wembley in 2007 (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“It was a great team (in 2007). We won 10 games in a row, and we nearly got promoted automatically. We were in the bottom four around October-time, and it was a massive turnaround.

“We worked as a team dynamic, with a little bit of magic like Wes (Hoolahan) sprinkled in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People move on and have got families, but you never lose that appreciation for the people you’ve played with because it brings back great memories.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Why ex-England boss was 'brilliant' for Blackpool - and what made him stand out.