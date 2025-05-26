Blackpool play-off hero pinpoints parallels between two of the club's great successes

Brett Ormerod reflects on the similarities between the two play-off final victories he enjoyed during his two stints with Blackpool.

Brett Ormerod believes there are a lot of similarities between Blackpool’s play-off successes in 2001 and 2010.

The 48-year-old first made the move to Bloomfield Road from Accrington Stanley in 1997, and tasted success in the final season of his first spell in Tangerine.

After enjoying a positive campaign in front of goal, the forward continued to be key for Steve McMahon’s side in the 2001 third division play-offs.

In both of the semi-final meetings with Hartlepool United, Ormerod had bagged a brace, helping Blackpool to book their place at the Millennium Stadium.

The final against Leyton Orient took place on this day (May 26) 24 years ago. Despite falling behind twice in the contest, the Seasiders were able to come out on top with a 4-2 win.

Ormerod scored the final goal of the afternoon, joining Ian Hughes, Brian Reid and Paul Simpson on the scoresheet for those in Tangerine.

The attacker later returned to the Fylde Coast in the summer of 2009, and became part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

Similarities in Blackpool’s play-off successes

Brett Ormerod (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ormerod admits he can see a lot of similarities between the side that reached the top flight and the one that tasted success at the start of the century.

“It mirrored 2010 - we played a team in the semi-finals that had already beaten us, and they had finished in third and we had snuck in on the last day” he said.

“We battered Hartlepool in both legs, like we did against Forest, and in both finals we went behind twice. They echoed each other.

“I was 23 or 24 in 2001 and then I was 33 in the second, so they were 10 years apart with a hell of a lot of playing career and another broken leg thrown in.”

Ormerod’s determination to prove a point to Liverpool legend

Steve McMahon (Credit: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT) | Getty Images

Liverpool legend McMahon arrived on the Fylde Coast in 2000, replacing Nigel Worthington in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

At the time, Ormerod was returning from injury and was uncertain about what his role would be.

“I’d just come back from a broken leg,” he added.

“A new manager (Steve McMahon) had come, so there were a lot of questions before that season on whether he fancied me as a player, and whether I’d get back where I had been, but me and John Murphy seemed to pick up from where we left off.

“I had a great season, I ended up with 26 goals, and we got through the play-offs - which is the best way to do it.

“The year before I’d broken my leg I had been in and out of the team after signing in 1997. We had a good team, and I was coming in as a young lad from Accy Stanley.

“I had a strong finish to my second season, where me and Steve Banks were joint players of the year, and then I started off with five goals in a short space of time before breaking my leg.

“The promotion season was my proper real run from start to finish, being in the team and scoring goals.”

