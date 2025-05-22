Brett Ormerod was on the scoresheet in one of Blackpool’s greatest ever days - he shares his memory from the Wembley occasion as he reflects on what reaching the Premier League with the Seasiders was like.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Ormerod states he was unsure about rejoining Blackpool in 2009 - and didn’t imagine just how well things panned out.

The forward had previously spent time in Tangerine between 1997 and 2001, and played a key role in getting the Seasiders promoted in the final season of his first spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the years in between, the 48-year-old spent time with the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Preston North End, before making a return to the Fylde Coast.

Like his first stint, Ormerod played his part in a part of Blackpool’s play-off history once again, but this time the promotion was to the Premier League.

After scoring 11 times throughout the Championship campaign, the Blackburn Rovers youth product added another to his tally, with the winner against Cardiff City in the Seasiders’ 3-2 victory at Wembley - which came on this day (May 22) in 2010.

“There was a bit of trepidation coming back because I thought I’d only ruin how good it was the last time,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew if I had half as good a time as my first spell then I’d be a happy man, but it turned out to be even better, and Ian Holloway was a big part of that.

“I’d played in the play-offs and an FA Cup final when Wembley was being redeveloped. The Millennium is a magnificent stadium, but when you’re a kid playing in the school yard, you always think about Wembley.

“I thought I’d missed, but I ended up going three times in the end. Apart from a school trip in 1992, going with Blackpool was my first time there. To score and to win was a dream come true.

“It was like landing on the moon without a space rocket, it was ridiculous. Us and Scunthorpe had the lowest budgets in the league, and everyone wrote us off as relegation favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have a consistent season, and to finish as strongly as we did was ridiculous. We went behind in a lot of our final games, but we had a mentality where we knew we were going to score, and I’ve never had that before or since.

“When Cardiff scored both times in the final, it’s usually a natural reaction of someone punching you in the stomach, but I never panicked at all, I knew we would get back into it - that’s the confidence Ian Holloway installed into us.”

Your next story from the Gazette: The key dates for Blackpool and others to look out for over the summer and beyond.