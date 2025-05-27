Ex-Blackpool, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers forward Gary Madine has become a free agent after being released by Hartlepool United.

Former Blackpool striker Gary Madine is on the search for a new club following the conclusion of his time at Hartlepool United.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that the 34-year-old would be among nine players to depart Victoria Park at the end of their current contracts next month.

The National League outfit currently finds itself in limbo, with owner Raj Singh having been criticised for his handling of a club sale and other internal matters - which prompted TV personality Jeff Stelling to resign from his role of president last Thursday.

On the back of their retained list announcement, the Pools currently have just 10 players contracted for next season.

Madine made the move to Hartlepool last August, and went on to provide seven goals and one assist in 29 National League outings.

Prior to that, the forward had been without a club for over 12 months while he recovered from cruciate ligament damage - during which time he received help from the staff at Blackpool after suffering the injury toward the end of his time in Tangerine.

Madine’s career so far

Madine started his senior career with Carlisle United, with his competitive debut for the club coming in 2008 after progressing through the youth ranks at Brunton Park.

The striker featured 89 times in total for the Cumbrian outfit, scoring 24 goals, as well as spending time on loan with Rochdale, Coventry and Chesterfield, before departing for Sheffield Wednesday in 2011.

His first season at Hillsborough brought success, with the Owls winning promotion to the Championship after finishing second in League One.

Madine proved key to that success, with 18 goals coming his way through that campaign.

In the final years of his time in South Yorkshire, the 34-year-old was sent out on loan three times, with the latter providing his first taste of life on the Fylde Coast with the Seasiders.

After departing Wednesday permanently in 2015, he spent three years with Bolton Wanderers, where he scored 26 times and provided 15 assists in 106 appearances.

A stint with Cardiff City didn’t prove to be fruitful in front of goal, but that period did see him loaned out to Sheffield United, who won promotion to the Premier League in 2019 after finishing second in the Championship.

In 2020 he returned to Bloomfield Road, this time on a permanent deal, and took his tally for the club up to 26 goals in 116 outings.

