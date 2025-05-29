Blackpool boss was spotted watching former Dundee United loanee Sam Dalby earlier this month - with the striker now available as a free agent.

Blackpool target Sam Dalby states it was crucial for him to get some game time under his belt heading into last season.

The 25-year-old headed on loan to Dundee United from Wrexham last summer, and featured regularly up front during his time at Tannadice Park.

Earlier this month, the ex-Leeds United youngster became a free agent after turning down a new contract at the Racecourse Ground.

Prior to that, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce was spotted watching The Terrors, with the Daily Record reporting the 64-year-old was keeping an eye on Dalby.

Since then, the Scottish publication have stated Wigan Athletic are also interested in recruiting the striker this summer.

Meanwhile, according to the Courier, Dalby hasn’t ruled out the prospect of joining Dundee United permanently on the back of his loan spell.

In a recent interview, the forward emphasised the importance of getting a strong amount of action under his belt - which no doubt will be something he will be looking for from his next club.

“I had played a lot of games over the previous two seasons – but I was usually only coming on with five minutes to play,” he told the Dundee Courier.

“Especially as a striker, that’s not enough. I needed a run of games.

“Thankfully, I’ve had that this season, and I can tell from the way I play now – even compared to the start of the season – that I have improved dramatically.

“That’s something I always thought I could do and, credit to him, I think the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) saw that potential in me from watching me at Wrexham. That’s why he brought me in.

“He wanted to invest in me because he believed in me, and I am very thankful because that belief has helped me massively. I have had a great season because of it.”

Dalby’s career so far

Sam Dalby (Photo by Andrew Leinster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 25-year-old started his professional career with Leyton Orient, before making a move to Leeds in 2018.

During his 18 months at Elland Road, the forward failed to make a competitive appearance for the Whites, while he only featured once for his next club Watford.

A move to Southend United in 2021 saw Dalby pick up some regular game time, as he scored nine goals in 44 outings for the Shrimpers.

After a year at Roots Hall, he joined Wrexham, whom he has enjoyed two promotions with.

The striker found the back of the net 13 times and provided 12 assists in 88 appearances for the Welsh outfit before being loaned out to Dundee United last August.

His time north of the border has proved to be fruitful, with 15 goals under his belt in Tangerine.

