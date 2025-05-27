Nathan Delfouneso reflects on his various spells at Bloomfield Road as he explains why Blackpool kept attracting him back.

Former Blackpool striker Nathan Delfouneso states he will always feel a connection to the Seasiders after enjoying several spells with the club during his playing career.

The 34-year-old is a product of the Aston Villa academy, and made his senior debut for the Lions in 2008.

In the final years of his time at Villa Park, the ex-England youth international was sent out on several loan spells.

After initially spending time with both Burnley and Leicester City, he made the move to Bloomfield Road for the first time in the summer of 2012, before returning once again in the first half of the following season.

Following the end of his contract with Villa, Delfouneso made a permanent return to the Fylde Coast on a one-year deal for the 2014/15 campaign.

After the conclusion of his one-year deal with Blackpool, the forward went on to spend time with Blackburn Rovers, Bury and Swindon Town before donning the famous Tangerine once again.

On this occasion, he remained with the Seasiders for three years, and was part of the team that won promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2017.

Following his fourth Bloomfield Road departure, Delfouneso went on to represent the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Accrington Stanley and Fylde, before hanging up his boots after a spell with Hednesford Town last year.

Why Blackpool is special to Delfouneso

Nathan Delfouneso (Photographer Stephen White/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Stephen White

Despite having his fair share of clubs throughout his career, the striker admits Blackpool will always have a special place in his heart.

“I’ve said on numerous occasions how much this club means to me,” he said after the recent legends game.

“I’ve put a lot of my energy, soul and body into this club, and it’s given me a lot back - especially with the support.

“I’m really grateful for my time here, and hopefully it’ll always be one of those where I look out to see how they’re doing.

“There must be something about the place because I just kept coming back. I still feel a connection to it whenever I’m close by or see it on TV. I’ll always back them, and it’s close to my heart.

“There were some good times, there were some low times, and then we swapped it around for some more good times - that’s just standard for a footballing journey. Not everything is always going to be completely smooth sailing.

“It’s great to see it back to where it was before. I know what it was like from when I first came here, and I know what it was like during the middle of my time here. Hopefully they’re in a great position.

“There’s a lot being put into it, with the stand being done up and the training ground. It’s great seeing them making steps in the right direction.”

