Blackpool start the League One season against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Tom Bloxham will remain unavailable for Blackpool’s League One opener against Stevenage on Saturday afternoon - while two other players have been added to the injury list.

The winger was absent for the Seasiders’ final three games of pre-season due to a calf problem, but was able to return to the grass at the end of last week.

Following his January move from Shrewsbury Town, the 21-year-old impressed in his first few games in Tangerine, before struggling with injury.

CJ Hamilton and Albie Morgan were already confirmed to be out for the meeting with Boro at Bloomfield Road, but now Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray and club captain James Husband will also be unavailable alongside Bloxham.

“Unfortunately there’s Imray, Blocko, CJ, Hubby and Albie - it’s not what you really want,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said.

“You get through pre-season, but when you get into games, this is what happens. We’ve been unfortunate in that area where we’ve lost a couple of people who we could’ve done with. That’s why we’re trying to improve the squad and get better.

“Tom Bloxham may be a week, maybe next week at Exeter. It’s realistic from what I’ve seen in training this morning. He’ll be able to join in on Monday and Tuesday. It’s unfortunate he’s picked up a calf niggle, but we’ve got to box clever with muscle injuries.

“Danny (Imray) has a knee injury. It’s been scanned, and we think it’ll be two or three weeks. It’s frustrating for Danny, but he caught his knee in the grass at Doncaster and tweaked it a bit. Thankfully it’s not really bad, but it’s enough to keep him out.

“And, Hubby (James Husband) hurt his hamstring last week and he hasn’t really recovered.

“We’re a bit thin, but we’re trying to bolster the squad. That’s been a difficulty because of the staggered start, but we’re doing our utmost to bring in the type of quality player we want. It’d be easy to get four or five, no problem, but we’re looking for a certain type, and it’ll be worth the wait.”

