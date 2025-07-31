Ex-Blackpool goalkeeper Stuart Moore has joined Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Blackpool goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

The 30-year-old makes the move to Adams Park as a free agent after departing Morecambe earlier this summer - on the back of the Shrimps’ relegation from League Two.

Earlier this month, Moore had spent time on trial with Portsmouth at their overseas training camp in Slovakia, but a move to the Championship club ultimately did not materialise.

Discussing the signing, Wycombe head coach Mike Dodds told the Chairboys’ in-house media: “Stuart's a great person to bring into the club to work with our other first-team goalkeepers and make sure we've got the right depth in that department for the season ahead.

“He's picked up really good experience at various clubs and we're pleased he's agreed to join us and be part of what we're building here.”

Moore’s career so far

Stuart Moore

Moore spent time in Portsmouth’s ranks as a youngster before joining Reading - where he was sent out on several loan spells to get his first taste of senior football.

After departing the Select Car Leasing Stadium permanently in 2017, the 30-year-old went on to have stints with Barrow, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Wealdstone ahead of a move to Bloomfield Road.

During his time with the Seasiders he was mainly used as a back-up option, with just two games coming his way between 2021 and 2023.

While as an understudy, he was part of the last Blackpool team to win promotion from League One, and was on the bench at Wembley for the 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the play-off final.

Towards the end of his contract on the Fylde Coast, he was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers, before joining Morecambe - whom he featured 30 times in total for.

