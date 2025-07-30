Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has given his verdict on Blackpool ahead of the new League One season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool could be dark horses in League One - according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

The Seasiders get their campaign underway against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, with the game marking the start of Steve Bruce’s first full season at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since being relegated from the Championship in 2023, the Fylde Coast outfit have failed to finish in the play-offs in their first two attempts of returning to the second tier, and will be looking to put that right this time around.

While they remain short in a number of key areas ahead of the weekend, the club has been able to make some strong additions to their squad.

They got the ball rolling by adding Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to their defence, before strengthening the midfield with George Honeyman.

A big deal was the return of Niall Ennis on the back of his successful loan spell in Tangerine, with the ex-Stoke City man being followed through the doors at Bloomfield Road by Franco Ravizzoli and Jordan Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders’ most-recent deals have been the loan signings of Danny Imray and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Sky Sports pundit issues verdict

Steve Bruce (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

Goodman, who played for the likes of Wolves and West Brom during his playing career, has been impressed by the business done by Bruce’s side, and has tipped them to impress alongside another northern team.

“I could only pick out Huddersfield and Blackpool,” he told Casino.co.uk, when asked to pick his dark horses.

“I don't know if that's under the radar or not really, but they were 11 points and 14 points off sixth last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of all the recruitment in that league, their signings have stood out to me the most.

“It's really interesting because you've got managers at totally different ends of their managerial careers. Steve Bruce, who’s managed well over a thousand games and is very seasoned, and obviously you've got Lee Grant just starting out at Huddersfield.

“They’re at different ends of their careers, but hold the same ambition. Of the other teams in the league, it's very hard to see anybody challenging up there really.”

Meanwhile, Goodman has also tipped those coming down from the Championship to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the three relegated teams, you'd expect them all to do well,” he added.

“I think Luton particularly should be very strong under Matt Bloomfield. I would expect them to be a little bit like Ipswich. If you're asking me to pick a winner right here, right now, then I probably would pick Luton.

“I'll throw Bolton into the mix because I do that every single year. Stockport I really like, I love the job done by Dave Challinor and, again, I'm surprised with respect to Stockport that somebody higher up the chain hasn't come in and had a nibble at him.

“I like the recruitment of Huddersfield and Blackpool. Actually, looking at them, they've been very, very active and shown real ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That would be my shortlist. The three relegated clubs, Bolton, Stockport with maybe Huddersfield and Blackpool chucked in there.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool man hails fan impact as he shares surprise from Bloomfield Road spell.