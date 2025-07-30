Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew looks ahead to the new League One season.

Steve Agnew states there’s a ‘feel-good factor’ in the Blackpool dressing room ahead of the new League One season.

The Seasiders kick off the new campaign against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), as they look to make a strong start.

There’s been ups and downs for the club throughout the summer so far.

In terms of signings, there have been some strong additions to Steve Bruce’s squad, but the departure of a couple of wingers, alongside injuries to Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton, has exposed a shortage in key areas - which still needs to be addressed.

Meanwhile, on the pitch there had been some positive attacking signs in the early friendlies, but lack of fire power has been more evident in their most-recent outings.

Blackpool assistant coach Agnew states there’s an excitement to get going, and that not too much will be read into what happened in pre-season - with fitness being the main focus.

“We’ve been at it now for five weeks,” he said.

“The fitness levels in Spain were really good. We picked up one or two injuries - which is always disappointing. We’ve had to adapt this week tactically, but as coaches we’re all looking forward to the build-up to Stevenage.

“There’s a feel-good factor around the club, so I’m sure it’ll be bouncing at Bloomfield Road, we can’t wait to get going.

“Pre-season’s are always the same. There’s never any consistency to it. You can through and be really good with everything in place, but then you can take complacency into the first league game.

“Then, if everything’s not gone well, all of a sudden you can hit the ground running. That’s our experience, so we’re quietly confident that we’ll be ready.”

