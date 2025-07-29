'Love him to bits' - Plan mapped for Blackpool youngster ahead of new season

One youngster in particular has caught the eye of the Blackpool coaching staff this summer.

Blackpool have high hopes for the development of teenager Spencer Knight following a positive pre-season with the first-team.

A number of young players have been around the senior squad throughout the last month as part of the Seasiders’ preparations for the 2025/26 campaign.

The group of academy players were given the opportunity to travel to Spain for the warm weather training camp, and have also been handed opportunities to feature in all of the friendlies ahead of Saturday’s League One opener against Stevenage.

After catching the eye a number of times, Knight was brought on for the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

On the back of two appearances in the EFL Trophy last season, the midfielder will be looking for further first-team action this time around.

“Spencer is a real talent, we love him to bits,” Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew said.

“He came to Spain with us and did really well. He’s shown really good glimpses when he’s come onto the pitch.

“He’s a midfield player that can play wide when he tucks in. He’s got good ability, good use of the ball - he’s an intelligent footballer.

“We’ve got high hopes for Spencer. When young players get an opportunity, they’ve got to grasp it, and he’s certainly one that I know the manager rates really highly. He’s enjoyed watching him in training and putting him on the pitch.

“Even today, he went on and produced a couple of bits of play that makes you think ‘this boy is going to be a really good player.’”

