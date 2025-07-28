Former Blackpool target linked with League One duo after Everton decision

Harry Tyrer could still make a return to League One this summer despite Blackpool pursuing other targets.

Former Blackpool target Harry Tyrer is reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere in League One.

The Everton goalkeeper spent last season on loan with the Seasiders, and was someone the club were keen to get back for the upcoming campaign.

Despite having a shaky start to life at Bloomfield Road, the Toffees academy product did improve, finishing his stint with 12 clean sheets in 38 League One outings in total.

While Blackpool’s admiration for Tyrer was well documented, the club have ultimately added Franco Ravizzoli and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to their goalkeeping ranks instead this summer.

While a return to the Fylde Coast may no longer be on the cards for the 23-year-old, he could still end up in the third tier for the start of the new season.

Alan Nixon reports both Burton Albion and Stevenage are exploring a loan move for the shot stopper, with it also noted that Everton would prefer to move him on permanently.

Mark Travers’ recent arrival at the Hill Dickinson Stadium opens the door for Tyrer to leave, after serving a back-up to Jordan Pickford during the first few weeks of the Toffees’ pre-season preparation.

Bruce’s comments on Tyrer

Steve Bruce | National World

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce recently admitted he had to turn his attention to other targets as he wasn’t willing to wait any longer for his former loanee.

“We had to be patient, and with two weeks to go, it all depended on Everton really,” he explained.

“I have to say, David Moyes has been terrific with me. They’ve just brought a goalkeeper in, but when the opportunity came (to sign Peacock-Farrell), we couldn’t take the gamble that we might not get Harry.

“We would’ve liked Harry back, and if we had waited a bit longer, maybe it might’ve happened, but I wasn’t prepared to take that gamble.”

Bruce’s words on Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Blackpool on loan from Birmingham | Blackpool FC

Despite not getting his initial target, Bruce stated last week that he was pleased with what he’s got.

“He’s got wonderful experience, and is a very good goalkeeper - I’m delighted we’ve got him,” he said.

“We’ve now got two really good goalkeepers, who can battle it out to be our number one. I want that all over the pitch, in every position we’ve got. That competition for places will keep people on their toes, and that can only be a good thing.

“This time a few weeks ago we didn’t have any, so we’ve not got that situation sorted. I’m delighted with what we’ve sorted defensively, but now we’ve got to go to work at the most important part, which is the top end of the pitch.”

